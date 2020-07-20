Munster quartet named on Guinness PRO14’s Ultimate XV

MUNSTER Rugby quartet Dave Kilcoyne, Paul O’Connell, Ronan O’Gara and Peter O’Mahony have been voted onto the Guinness PRO14’s Ultimate XV.

The voting for the ultimate XV took place over three weeks with supporters getting the chance to vote for the best player in the respective positions.

The nominees for the Ultimate XV were taken from the 13 Guinness PRO14 ‘Dream Teams‘ selected by the media since the 2006-07 season.

See the full Ultimate XV selection below.

Guinness PRO14 Ultimate XV: Isa Nacewa; Tommy Bowe, Brian O’Driscoll, Gordon D’Arcy, Shane Williams; Ronan O’Gara, Ruan Pienaar; Dave Kilcoyne, Ken Owens, Adam Jones; Paul O’Connell, Alun Wyn Jones; Peter O’Mahony, Justin Tipuric, Jamie Heaslip.