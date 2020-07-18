Quarter final fixtures confirmed in Limerick U21 hurling championships

LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed the fixtures for the quarter finals of the Limerick premier and B U21 hurling championships.

There are two premier U21 hurling quarter finals in the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Sunday, July 19.

At 12noon, Patrickswell meet Ahane, while at 7pm Na Piarsaigh play Garryspillane.

Mungret and Doon await the winners in the semi finals on August 12.

There are four U21 B hurling championship quarter finals on Wednesday next July 22 at 7pm.

Belville Gaels face Caherline in Adare; Tournafulla-Killeedy play Cois Laoi Gaels in Feenagh; Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore face Granagh-Ballingarry in Clarina and Templeglantine play Glenroe in Kilmallock.

The U21 B semi finals are fixed for July 29.

The U21 A quarter finals are set for July 29 but there are two more games to be played, on July 22 at 7.30, before the line-up can be confirmed Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Newcastle West and Cappamore v Killacolla Gaels .

In the U21 13-A-side Competition, the semi finals are scheduled for July 29.

Again there are two outstanding games to be played first - Crecora v Claughaun on July 21 at 7.30pm and South Liberties v Knockaderry on July 22 at 7.30pm.

The four tiers of U21 hurling championship returned on Friday evening with 11 games.

Results

U21 Premier

Doon 2-20 Kilmallock 1-13

U21 A

Adare 3-13 Monaleen 1-14

Bruff 3-20 Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale 0-14

Newcastle West 1-12 Cappamore 1-10

St Kierans 3-10 Granagh-Ballingarry 2-10

Blackrock 4-15 Murroe-Boher 1-13

U21 B

Belville Gaels 2-16 Tournafulla-Killeedy 0-7

Caherline 0-23 Pallasgreen 3-11

Templeglantine 3-20 Knockainey 2-12

U21 13-a-side

Crecora-Manister 2-28 South Liberties 1-14

Hospital-Herbertstown 4-16 Claughaun 1-15