REVEALED: Details of Munster's August Guinness PRO14 interpro derbies

MUNSTER are set to have an eight-day turnaround between their final two Guinness Pro 14 regular season fixtures against Leinster and Connacht next month.

The Limerick Leader understands that while Munster will face Leinster in their penultimate regular season fixture of the rescheduled Pro 14 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 22, Johann van Graan's charges will take on Connacht at the same venue eight days later on Sunday, August 30.

While details of both fixtures are expected to be confirmed later today, the Limerick Leader understands that the two derbies will be televised live on eirsport.

Connacht are set to face Ulster in the Guinness Pro14 at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, August 23, with Leinster taking on Ulster six days later on Sunday, August 29 at the Dublin 4 venue.

Munster's last competitive outing in the Guinness Pro 14 was over four and a half months ago when Johann van Graan's charges defeated the Scarlets 29-10 on February 29 at Thomond Park.

The 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 season will have an abbreviated finish that features those two rounds of derby games in each territory counting towards final positions.

This will cut the regular season from 21 game rounds to 15. The season will be concluded across four consecutive weekends with the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals scheduled for Saturday, September 5 and the final targeted for Saturday, September 12.

The top two teams in Conference A and Conference B of the Pro14 will qualify for the semi-final stage in order to compete for places in the Final.

Munster are currently sitting in second place in Conference B of the Pro14, two points behind leaders Edinburgh. Munster would need to overtake Edinburgh over the final two series of games in order to avoid facing Leinster in Dublin for a third successive season in a Pro14 semi-final.

Munster must stay ahead of the third placed Scarlets in the table to make the semi-finals with Van Graan's charges enjoying an eight-point buffer over the Welsh side at present.

Saturday, October 3 has been identified as the provisional date for Round 1 of the new 2020/2021 Guinness Pro14 competition.