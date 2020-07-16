Limerick learn opponents in new draw for All-Ireland Camogie Championship

LIMERICK have been drawn in Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

The revised draw took place this Thursday evening in Croke Park.

The Paul Sexton managed Limerick will face opposition from 2019 finalists Kilkenny, Waterford and newly promoted Westmeath.

Two teams will advance from Limerick's group - the top team to the semi finals and the second placed side into the quarter finals.

There are 11 teams in the senior Championship with three groups.

Group 1: Galway, Cork, Offaly, Wexford

Group 2: Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford, Westmeath

Group 3: Tipperary, Clare, Dublin.

Last December, Limerick had been initially drawn in Group 1 of the championship with Kilkenny, Waterford, Cork, Dublin and Offaly but the Covid-19 enforced restructure deemed today's new draw necessary.

Limerick will also compete in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship. Limerick reached Croke Park in this grade last season - losing the final to Kerry.

There was no new draw needed in this grade.

There are seven teams in the third tier championship - the group winners and runners-up progress to semi finals.

Limerick are in Group 2 with Armagh, Roscommon and Waterford.

In Group 1 are Clare, Offaly and Wexford.