Limerick FCs U15 and U17 SSE Airtricity League groups confirmed

LIMERICK FC have learned their groupings for the SSE Airtricity Under-Age Leagues at both U15 and U17 level.

The groups have been organised on a regionalised basis. Limerick FC U15s are in Group 2 alongside Cork City, Cobh Ramblers and the Kerry League.

The Limerick FC U17s also find themselves in Group 2 with similar opposition, Cork City, Cobh Ramblers and the Kerry League.

At both U15 and U17 level, Limerick FC will play their remaining three group opponents both home and away to give six games.

The teams will then advance to a second phase of the competition. At U15 level, the top team in each of the six groups and the two best runners-up will advance to the top eight stage in the second phase of the competition.

The teams not progressing to the top level in the second phase will play in a Shield competition, the format for which will be revealed later.

At U17 level, the top team in each of the five groups and the three best runners-up will qualify for the top eight phase.

Again there will be a Shield competition for the sides not qualifying for the top eight phase.

The Limerick FC U15 side is managed by Anthony O'Neill, while the Limerick FC Academy manager Ger Costelloe is manager of the U17 side.

The fixtures for the the leagues are expected to be released shortly. The fixtures for the SSE Airtricity U-15 and U-17 Leagues begin the weekend of August 15-16.

Limerick FC Academy manager and U-17 coach Ger Costelloe said: "We are back fully training about two weeks. Before that we sent out training programmes for the players to do themselves at home. We were able to track their progress that way.

"We also gave the players some time off during Covid-19. We have planned four friendly fixtures for the U15 side and we are waiting to confirm some friendly fixtures for the U17s, hopefully three games.

"The friendlies are important. The boys have not been able to kick a ball in a match situation for about four months at this stage. The more games they get the better.

"However, we still have to make sure the correct procedures and protocols are in place in relation to Covid-19 when any team comes to us to play a fixture. It's for everyone's benefit."

The Limerick FC U15 and U17 sides will play their league fixtures at Hogan Park.