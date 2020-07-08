Limerick's Ryder Cup at Adare Manor put back by 12 months

THE Ryder Cup scheduled to take place at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort in 2026 has been put back by 12 months.

The PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA TOUR jointly announced today, Wednesday, that the 2020 Ryder Cup will now be played one year later than originally planned.

The 43rd Ryder Cup, scheduled for September 22-27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, has been rescheduled for September 21-26, 2021.

The decision to reschedule the Ryder Cup was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in conjunction with the state of Wisconsin and Sheboygan County, with the health and well-being of all involved as the top priority.

With the decision to play the 2020 Ryder Cup in September 2021, all subsequent Ryder Cups after Whistling Straits will also shift to odd years.

This will result in the biennial match between Europe and the USAs top golfers now set to take place in Limerick at Adare Manor in 2027 rather than 2026.

The Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, owned by Limerick financier JP McManus, will host the Ryder Cup 21 years after K Club became the first Irish venue to host the biennial match between the top professional golfers of Europe and the USA.

Twelve months ago the Irish Cabinet signed off on a proposal that will pave the way for the Ryder Cup golf to be held in Limerick. The Ryder Cup in Adare could be worth up to €161 million to the economy and the three day event will be broadcast to more than 370 million homes around the world.

More than 270,000 people attended the 2018 Ryder Cup contest at Le Golf National in Paris to see Europe defeat the US.

Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort will host the rescheduled JP McManus Pro-Am next July.

The Ryder Cup, which began in 1927, brings together the finest tour professionals from the United States and Europe.

Pádraig Harrington, Captain of the European Ryder Cup Team, said: “Rescheduling the Ryder Cup was never going to be an easy decision given the many factors to take into consideration. But I believe it is the right assessment given the unprecedented circumstances we are facing at this time.

“When you think of the Ryder Cup you think of the distinctive atmosphere generated by the spectators, such as around the first tee at Le Golf National two years ago. If that cannot be responsibly recreated at Whistling Straits in September, then it is correct that we all wait until it can be.

“I know, right now, that September 2021 feels like a long time away. But it will come around quickly and I guarantee that the European players and I will be ready when it does.”

For Ryder Cup qualifying, both the United States and European teams will revisit their respective selection processes in the near future.