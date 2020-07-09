LIT Gaelic Grounds to continue as Covid-19 Test Centre and host GAA matches

THE LIT Gaelic Grounds is to remain a Covid-19 Test Centre when Limerick GAA competitive fixtures return next week.

For the coming months, the Ennis Road venue will uniquely play host to hurling and football matches and a Covid-19 testing facility.

Since the end of March the Limerick GAA Stadium has operated as a drive-through Covid-19 Test Centre and LeaderSport understands that the ‘on-going relationship’ is to continue into the coming months.

The Test Centre in the GAA grounds can operate, depending on demand, seven days a week from 8am-8pm.

While all protocols are to be finalised, it is understood that on matchdays, test appointments will end earlier to ensure no crossover between those attending the HSE facility and GAA teams and spectators.

The Covid-19 Test Centre is in the tunnel under the Mackey Stand. Those with appointments for a test enter the ground through Gate 14 at the back. Attendees don’t leave their car and are guided into the Mackey Stand, where there are three swab stations or testing bays, each with two HSE staff. After the brief test, which is completed in the car window, the exit point is at the Ennis Rd end of the tunnel.

Competitive GAA action returns on July 17 and Limerick GAA fixtures show one game in the LIT Gaelic Grounds that evening.

