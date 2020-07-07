Limerick GAA to resume competitive action with 12 fixtures in U21 hurling
AFTER over four months of a shutdown, Limerick GAA will recommence competitive action on Friday July 17 with U21 hurling championship games.
Under the GAA's Return to Play protocols, club action is allowed to resume next week - although dressing rooms are not allowed to be used until July 20.
Limerick GAA have 12 games scheduled for Friday evening July 17 - all at 7.30.
All 12 games are across the four tiers of the county U21 hurling championship, which had started back in the Spring.
It is hoped to play the remainder of the U21 championships on Wednesday nights throughout July and August.
FIXTURES
All Friday July 17 at 7.30
Mint Catering Premier U21 Hurling Championship
Doon v Kilmallock in LIT Gaelic Grounds
U21 A Hurling Championship
Newcastle West v Cappamore in Newcastle West
Bruff v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale in Bruff
Adare v Monaleen in Adare
Blackrock v Murroe-Boher in Kilfinane
County U21 B Hurling Championship
St Kierans v Granagh-Ballingarry in Mick Neville Park
Caherline v Pallasgreen in Cappamore
Dromin-Athlacca v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Dromin-Athlacca
Templeglantine v Knockainey in Templeglantine
Belville Gaels v Tournafulla-Killeedy in Feenagh
U21 13-a-side Hurling Competition
Crecora-Manister v South Liberties in Crecora
Hospital-Herbertstown v Claughaun in Hospital
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on