Limerick GAA to resume competitive action with 12 fixtures in U21 hurling

AFTER over four months of a shutdown, Limerick GAA will recommence competitive action on Friday July 17 with U21 hurling championship games.

Under the GAA's Return to Play protocols, club action is allowed to resume next week - although dressing rooms are not allowed to be used until July 20.

Limerick GAA have 12 games scheduled for Friday evening July 17 - all at 7.30.

All 12 games are across the four tiers of the county U21 hurling championship, which had started back in the Spring.

It is hoped to play the remainder of the U21 championships on Wednesday nights throughout July and August.

FIXTURES

All Friday July 17 at 7.30

Mint Catering Premier U21 Hurling Championship

Doon v Kilmallock in LIT Gaelic Grounds

U21 A Hurling Championship

Newcastle West v Cappamore in Newcastle West

Bruff v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale in Bruff

Adare v Monaleen in Adare

Blackrock v Murroe-Boher in Kilfinane

County U21 B Hurling Championship

St Kierans v Granagh-Ballingarry in Mick Neville Park

Caherline v Pallasgreen in Cappamore

Dromin-Athlacca v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Dromin-Athlacca

Templeglantine v Knockainey in Templeglantine

Belville Gaels v Tournafulla-Killeedy in Feenagh

U21 13-a-side Hurling Competition

Crecora-Manister v South Liberties in Crecora

Hospital-Herbertstown v Claughaun in Hospital