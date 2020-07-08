Limerick confirmed as host venue for World Archery Championships

THE World Archery Youth Championships will take place in Limerick in 2023.

UL will host the championships.

The World Archery Federation, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, confirmed the new after the Limerick venue was approved by an executive board postal vote.

According to the governing body, Limerick’s bid for the youth championships was supported by Archery Ireland, local and national tourism agencies, and the institution that will act as the event’s primary venue – the University of Limerick.

It was selected over two other strong submissions.

Ireland first, and most recently, hosted an international archery event in 2016 when the world field championships visited Dublin. This will be the second World Archery competition to take place in the country.

The next World Archery Youth Championships are scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia in autumn 2021.

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen said: “Before 2016, Ireland had never hosted a World Archery event. But we are proud that we will build on that success and the passion of the organisers to return with another championships in 2023.”

Bid committee director Adam Taylor said: “This is fantastic news for archery in Ireland. While a lot of hard work has already gone into this bid we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Limerick in 2023 and showcasing what Ireland has to offer.”