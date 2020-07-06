Former Munster second row signs for French club

FORMER Munster second row Darren O'Shea has signed for French Pro D2 club RC Vannes.

Twenty seven-year-old O'Shea's time at Munster came to an end this summer.

Lock Darren O’Shea scored two tries in 44 Munster appearances and made his debut against Edinburgh in September 2016.

O’Shea joined the Munster Rugby Academy in 2013 before spending the following two seasons at Worcester Warriors, helping them win promotion to the Premiership, and rejoining the province in 2016.

A product of Crosshaven RFC, O'Shea played a key role in Munster A’s successful British & Irish Cup campaign in 2017.

A former Ireland U19 international, O’Shea made his Champions Cup debut against Leicester Tigers at Thomond Park in December 2017.