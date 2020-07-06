AGM of the FAI is moved to September

ROY Barrett, Chairperson of the Board of the Football Association of Ireland, has written to members of the Senior Council of the FAI and AGM members, informing them that the AGM of the Association has been moved to September and that an EGM will take place in the near future.

The AGM, originally scheduled for Galway on July 25, has been rescheduled in line with COVID-19 restrictions and to allow for the newly appointed external auditors Grant Thornton to prepare accounts.

Council members have also been informed that an EGM will be held in the near future to vote on the required changes to the FAI Rule Book and Constitution as the FAI pushes on with governance reform.

In the letter from the Chairperson, council members have also been informed that the FAI is now seeking further financial assistance to ensure the continued viability of the Association. This support has been sought along with other national sporting organisations who have also been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.