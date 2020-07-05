Castleconnell Boat Club to make a splash with summer camps

CASTLECONNELL Boat Club will be making a splash this week with the commencement of their rowing summer camps.

The camps cater for eleven to 16-year-olds and encourage a love of rowing, fitness, teamwork, fun and fresh air while complying with all the necessary guidelines.

Many club rowers had their first taste of rowing at the camps and continued on rowing afterwards.

The camps run each week from Monday to Friday between 11am and 2pm.

The Castleconnell Boat Club summer camps will continue each week until August 17.

See https://www.castleconnellbc.ie/summer-camps-2/ for more details