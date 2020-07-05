Tributes to Limerick boxer on first anniversary of his death

TRIBUTES have been paid to tragic Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy on the first anniversary of his death.

The 20-year-old Olympic hopeful, who was expecting his first child, died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident on the Hyde Road in the early hours of July 1, 2019.

British national Logan Jackson, 29, was charged with his murder.

Fellow boxer Lee Reeves has taken to Facebook to pay tribute to his pal, who hailed from John Carew Park.

He wrote: "Twelve months is mental that you haven't been here bro. I know you are with your family and beautiful daughter Keveah always though. This town misses you more then you could imagine bro. We all love and think about you every other day."

Meanwhile, Supermac's in Roxboro has placed a picture of Kevin and a bunch of flowers on its premises

And Ken Moore, who trained Kevin at St Francis Boxing Club, added: "People didn't like Kevin just because he was a great fighter, but he was a lovely young man too - very positive. He was very proud to be from the Carew Park area.

"He was a great ambassador for the area. The kids in the area would be waving at Kevin when I dropped him home. He was someone they could look up to. He was a bit of a hero for them."

A mural for Kevin was unveiled at St Francis's Boxing Club in September of last year.

Friends and family, including his fiancé Emma and their daughter Kevaeh were among those who turned out to pay tribute.