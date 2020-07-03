Limerick Leader weekly GAA Notes

AHANE

Re-Opening: The club reopened our pitches on Wednesday last and it has been great to see our pitches back in use and seeing our players back out training. We are looking forward to seeing all our teams start back over the coming days and weeks. Please keep up to date on our social media to get all the latest updates.

Ball Wall AstroTurf: It was also fantastic to have Virgin Media News come down and visit us last Wednesday to see our new AstroTurf surface on our ball wall and to talk to our Chairman Colm Barry, Secretary Tony Harnett and some of our underage players about returning to play. You will find the clip on our twitter page.

A huge well done to all who made the AstroTurf possible and all those who have helped out in anyway to get the club looking as good as it does! We want to say a special thank you to Paul Callinan who at very short notice pulled out all the stops to get the footpath around the ball wall completed before we re-opened on Wednesday.

Covid-19 : Reminder that anyone that is involved in the club in any capacity needs to have completed the e-learning module and health questionnaire before returning to training or coming down to the club.

Parents/guardians of U18 players must do the e-learning course and complete the health questionnaire on behalf of their child. It is also essential that everyone is registered with the club.





BLACKROCK

Lotto: The club lotto returns on Wednesday 1st July. It will take place in the Michael Fox Memorial Park with social distancing. Tickets from usual outlets apart from the pubs. The jackpot is €11,350. As restrictions ease and facilities open up we outline the GAA rules for the upcoming weeks, subject to change with instructions from the department of health.

Pitches: Open pitches for Adult training 24 June. Open for Minor and below from 27 June. Both of the above on a non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and all participants have completed the eLearning module and are following the control measures in place (health questionnaire etc).

On the basis of a maximum of 15 players in a designated area of the field (26 Counties) and 10 players in a designated area of the field (6 Counties) Coaching numbers for underage teams to be consistent with Code of Behaviour.

Phase 3 From 29 June: Allow contact training and challenge games for all from Monday, 29 June (26 Counties). We await guidance from the NI Executive in relation to Six Counties – non-contact training in the numbers outlined above in the interim.

We also await clarification on what will constitute a close contact versus a casual contact. Restriction on participants only attending training sessions to be relaxed from June 29th – subject to government specified maximum of 200 people in the ground. Astro turf facilities – for club members. Hurling ball walls. Walkways – all control measures, bar the need to adhere to social distancing, removed. Outdoor Handball Alleys. Officer Training/Meetings (Subject to further guidelines on numbers and area of room being prepared by NHSC and issued to clubs.

The following are allowed to open from June 29th providing Govt Regulations for relevant sector is followed and all required third party insurances and assurances are in place: Bars serving food, Businesses operated by third parties using GAA premises under licence or lease, eg Creches or Gyms, Astro turf facilities - commercial usage, Playgrounds.

Phase 4 (from July 20th), Club/County Gyms. Allow Club Fixtures from Friday 17 July. No change to inter-county dates (14 Sept for training; competitions to start on 17 Oct 17 as planned).

All control measures for players, coaches and other team personnel (completion of health questionnaire, eLearning education etc) is to remain in place until advised otherwise; dressing rooms to remain closed until 20 July. Membership is now due.

Re-Open: Best of luck to all businesses reopening this week. Shop local folks and support local business.

CAHERLINE

Club Activities Returning: Our Junior A panel returned to training last Saturday evening & our Bord na nÓg players will be back in the next week or so. Here are the details - U6/U8/U10 - Friday 3rd July at 6:30pm; U12 - Friday 3rd July at 8pm; U14 - Monday 6th July at 7pm; U16/Minor - Monday 29th June at 8pm. Coaches will be in touch with any additional details. For all age groups, players must come togged out as the dressing rooms won't be open & please bring your own water bottles. We look forward to seeing you all back hurling!​

Return To Play Protocols: As posted on our social media pages, the GAA's e-learning Module & health questionnaire MUST be completed by all players, club officers & parents of juvenile players. It only takes a few mins to complete each one. ​Thank you all in advance for your cooperation

Club Lotto: No winner, numbers drawn were 4, 8, 14 & 25. Lucky dip winners were Brendan Heelan, Ger Coffey, Theresa Murnane, Ann & Roger and Margaret Casey.

Next weeks jackpot will be €4,700 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the ​Caherline Gaa clubhouse at 9:30pm. Tickets are on sale in Ryan's XL shop and from the usual promoters.​

Garda Vetting: A reminder that any person who carries out a role of responsibility such as coaching, managing or training underage teams or indeed adult teams that contain any player under 18 yrs. of age must be vetted - if you need to ​apply for or renew your existing Garda vetting.

CROOM

Phase 3 Development: There has been some great progress with the new field development in the last week. The bank has been completely removed, as has the remaining old chain link perimeter fencing, dugouts and old lights at the road side of the pitch.

We look forward to its completion and installation of planned upgrades. Thank you to everyone for helping out with the development and to those who have contributed to all our fundraising efforts. Stay tuned for updates.

Gentle Reminder: The GAA are asking every member in the club to complete an e-learning module on covid 19 guidelines in order for us to return to play courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd

It’s very straight forward and won’t take any more than 20 mins to complete. You will get a certificate of completion at the end and if every member can take a screen shot or a photograph of the certificate and send it to secretary.croom.limerick@gaa.ie for our records it would be greatly appreciated.

And finally all of us must fill in a health questionnaire online. This is a once off health check and the covid supervisors will check in at every training session to make sure there have been no changes in your health since you have filled it in.

It is available returntoplay.gaa.ie/ Parents/Guardians must complete these for underage players to return to training.

Thanks in advance and if you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact P. J. O’Mahony 085 7161505 Richard O’Kelly 085 8610223 Ger Flynn 087 2833095 Training/Field Schedule: U8 & U10 Hurling & Football Saturday 10.45-12noon U12 & U14 Hurling & Football – Wednesday 6.30-8pm Sundays 10.30-12noon U16 Hurling & Football – Thursday 6.30-7.30pm Sundays 6.30-7.30pm Ladies Football Tuesday 7-8pm Friday 8-9pm Minors – Tuesday 8.15-9.15pm Intermediates – Monday 6.30-8pm Wednesday 8.15-9.45pm Friday 7-8pm Saturday 9-10.30am

Player Injury/Insurance Scheme: All players must have their insurance/membership paid up prior to returning to play. As players are not covered, the club cannot allow players to play until it is paid.

Hurling Grips: Brand new Karakal hurling grips are now available in Plunketts Pharmacy. €4 per grip and €6 for XL. All different colours in stock. Please support local businesses.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

Re-opening: Last Wednesday June 24th saw the reopening of pitches and the resuming of training for our Premier Intermediate players. Minor and underage training will recommence this week. It was great to see our pitches open again and in such great condition.

All training can now resume with the understanding that players and all participants will have completed the eLearning module on GAA.ie and completed a Health Questionnaire before recommencing.

You can do this on returntoplay.gaa.ie Once completed, a screenshot can be sent to relevant Covid Officer. Hurling training for Under 6s Under 8 and Under 10s will be held on Tuesday evenings in Athlacca Pitch from 6.30-7.30pm. Under 12s training will be on Tuesday evenings from 7-8pm in Banogue.

Training for Under 14s will be on Fridays from 7-8pm in Athlacca and Minors will train Wednesdays from 7-8pm in Athlacca. Girls Football will be held on Monday evenings from 6.30 - 7.30pm in Athlacca with Under 12s/14 and Under 16s training on Sunday evenings from 6.30-7.30pm.

Please note that players need to be dropped to training 5 mins pre start time prepared for training with each player having their own water bottle. Sharing of these will not be permitted. Please keep in contact with relevant groups for updates.

Fixtures: Championship fixtures were confirmed last week and the draw for the County Premier Intermediate championship took place.

Our group consists of Dromin Athlacca, Bruff, Knockainey and Glenroe. With round one commencing on the weekend of July 26. We are all looking forward to what is sure to be a close competition.

There are 2 groups involved and the top two teams in each group will continue to semi final and final and the last team in each group will play for relegation to Intermediate level. Keep an eye on our facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages for updates.

Dromin Athlacca GAA Club would like to confirm that no player or mentor will be under pressure to resume activities. The Club will respect anyone who has health concerns or worries about resuming activity following this global pandemic.

Draw: The next Club Limerick Draw took place on Saturday July 25th 2020. There is e10,000 up for grabs along with many more cash prizes. 50% of all membership goes directly to our own club.

This provides our club with the financial support to fund the day to day running costs. The Star Prize for June will be an overnight stay in the Luxurious Parknasilla Resort and Spa, Co Kerry with breakfast and dinner. Joining this draw can be easily done either online at https://limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw/ @ 10e per draw or 100e per annum or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

Lotto: Club Lotto will recommence on July 11th with 7,000e up for grabs as first prize. Tickets are now on sale through usual promoters and stay tuned for details how to join online.

FEDAMORE

Return to Play: We were delighted to see teams return to training last week following all return to play protocols. We are looking forward to updating you with fixtures for both hurling, football and underage in due course.

Membership : Membership is now due. Adult €40, Non player €30, Student/Juvenile €25, Family Membership €80 (2 adult and 2 kids). There are Club Limerick draw membership options also. Please contact any committee member.

Lotto : This week’s lotto numbers were 6, 10, 21 and 25. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €15,200. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Pat Dempsey, Rose Clohessy, Ronan O'Mahony and Tomas Mulcahy. The draw continues Sunday nights in the community centre at 8pm. Tickets available at the community centre or online.

FR CASEY'S

Senior Championship Draw: The redraw of the County Senior Football Championship took place last night and Fr. Casey's have been drawn in group 2 along with Adare & Na Piarsiagh.

Our championship action begins on August 23rd when we play the loser of the Adare vs Na Piarsaigh game and then face the winner the following week.

The top 2 teams in each of the 4 groups qualify for the county quarter finals while the bottom placed teams go into a relegation semi-final. Best of luck to all involved in what should be an interesting championship campaign

Club Limerick Draw: The second Club Limerick Draw of the year took place last Saturday morning, June 27th. The top prize of €10,000 went to Niall & Aileen Tiernan from Pallasgreen. The Exclusive Star Prize of a luxurious overnight stay including dinner at Adare Manor went to Jerry O’Sullivan, Tournafulla.

Well done to Mary O’Donnell who won €100 in the draw. This makes it two wins from two draws for Fr. Caseys. The next draw will take place on Saturday July with another €10,000 jackpot and an Exclusive Star Prize of a 2 Night Stay for 2 at Parnasilla Resort & Spa, A la carte dinner for two in The Pygmalion on one evening and delicious Full Irish Breakfast up for grabs. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date.

The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club. For those who still wish to join, you can sign up online @ limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw. Previous draw results can also be viewed on this site

Spin & Win Returns: Fr. Caseys GAA Spin & Win draw returns on Monday July 6th with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. Tickets can be purchased from any of our club officers and cost just €2, or 3 for €5. We really appreciate your support at this time

Buy-A-Brick Fundraiser: Fr. Caseys GAA will in the coming month embark on a Buy-A-Brick Fundraiser to raise vital funds for our GAA Club. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations across the country need the support of its members now more than ever.

We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this unique fundraiser. On a designated club area (yet to be decided) we will place inscribed bricks with the name of the donator on them for future generations to treasure your generosity.

The finer details of this fundraiser will be advertised in the coming weeks but for now please spread the word to family and friends.

Covid-19 GAA Return to Play: Ahead of the GAA return to play, all active club members are reminded that they need to complete the online Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module.

This module can be accessed via the following website - https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd Of particular importance in this module is the completion of the Health Questionnaire by all players and the return of the Certificate of Completion to the club secretary @secretary.frcaseys.limerick@gaa.ie. This eLearning module aims to inform those involved with GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association Clubs on their roles and responsibilities for the safe resumption of Gaelic games activities.

It is particularly aimed at Covid Supervisors/Officers, Players/Team Personnel, and the Parents/Guardians of Underage Players. However anyone present at training sessions/games should complete this module to gain an understanding of the Safe Return Guidelines.

GALBALLY

Fundraiser: The long awaited Galbally vs Ballylanders Distance Derby fundraiser in conjunction with Pieta House takes place this coming weekend Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th July. The following are the criteria for participants from the general public:

Football Draw: Galbally Senior Footballers have drawn St Kierans and Monaleen in the Limerick Senior Football Championship with the first round due to be played in early August. Training is underway and preparation will be important over the coming weeks.

Memberships: Patrons are reminded that club membership is now due. Congratulations are due to club secretary Karen O’Dea on her recent wedding to Tony Henebry.​

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

Activities: As you are probably aware GAA activities are soon to resume. Your coaches/management team will be in contact to confirm dates and protocols going forward to which everyone is expected to adhere.

At this point H/H GAA Club would like to confirm that no player/mentor will be put under any pressure to resume activities if you feel any way uncomfortable.

The Club will respect your individual decision in this matter. Looking forward to a safe return for all. WE WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE ADVICE FROM THE VARIOUS GOVERNMENT DEPTS, HSE AND CENTRAL COUNCIL CLG AND WE WILL PROVIDE UPDATES WHEN MADE AVAILABLE.

COVID-19 RETURN TO TRAINING UPDATE: Following the recommendations made by the GAA Covid-19 Advisory Committee on Saturday 20th June:

Club Limerick Draw : Congrats to our two members who won prizes Pat Fogarty €250 & Eugene Sullivan €100. The Club Limerick Draw took place Saturday 27th June 2020. Join Online Today limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw for €10 per draw, or contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated.

Lotto Draw: Our lotto is back. The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will take place in the clubhouse on Monday 13th July 2020 at 9.30 and will hopefully be live on Facebook and/or the video will be posted on our social media platforms after the draw.

Any tickets bought since the last draw on the 9th March 2020 will be valid for this draw. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, ticket sellers, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com quick pick option. Thank you for support.

Membership: 2020 membership is still open, you can join using the link below, thank you.

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Contact Geraldine on 0876357058 for drop off details. Thank you.

Healthy Club Step Challenge: Thank you 55 members who took part, well done all.

Memory Lane: Keep an eye on our social media pages for trips down memory lane for the club and county. If you have memories that you would like shared please email photo and details to pro.hospitalherbertstown.limerick@gaa.ie and we’ll gladly share them.

Stay local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

Ireland's Fittest Family 2020: Ireland's Fittest Family is back! Have you and your family got what it takes to win Ireland's most extreme. We are scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Given the current covid-19 pandemic, the production will follow HSE guidelines to ensure that strict social distancing and health and safety is adhered to throughout the competition by all crew and families taking part. Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family 2020? If so, apply now!​

Requirements: Minimum age is 14 years old on 01 August 2020 Each family must be comprised of four immediate members – (e.g. grandparents/ parents/ children/ step-children) Series will be filmed between August – September, 2020. The online application form can be found here If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on 085 837 5387. Apply online https://animo.submit.com//show/

MONALEEN

Return to Action: Monaleen GAA club were thrilled to return to the fields of play last week. Considerable efforts were put in by officers of the club, across every sector - Adult, Juvenile, Ladies Football and Camogie, over the past few weeks to prepare and plan for this return. There are significant requirements on the club, and we are very appreciative of the number of parents and coaches who have stepped forward to become Covid Compliance Officers for each team. We ask all members to do their utmost to comply with the requests of these officers. Together we will ensure that we all play our part in ensuring the safety of all members. We wish every team the best in their respective competitions.

Cúl Camp: Dear parents and players, Monaleen GAA club has taken the decision not to host the Cúl Camp this year. We would not be able to provide socially distant facilities in the event of poor or wet weather. We understand that this will cause disappointment, but we believe that it is the best option in an ever changing environment. We look forward to returning in 2021 with both Cúl Camp and our own ever popular Summer Camp.

Covid Volunteer Response: Things have really slackened off over the last few weeks and calls in to the Monaleen GAA Covid Volunteer Response have now reduced to a standstill.

With a view to a potential second wave, we will keep our volunteer group on standby. We took loads of calls and helped out so many households who would otherwise have been in a serious bind. We were delighted and proud to serve so many of our community in their hour of need.

Congratulations: President of Monaleen GAA Club, Jack O'Sullivan, was the proud recipient of a Mayoral Recognition given by Cllr Michael Sheahan, Mayor of Limerick, last week in recognition of his valued contribution to the GAA, parish and school communities in Monaleen, at a special function in the Chambers of the Limerick City and County Council Offices in Dooradoyle. Jack attended the special event with members of his family. Everyone at Monaleen GAA Club is very proud of you Jack.

Revised Draws: The draws for the revised 2020 Limerick GAA club championships took place last week. In hurling, Monaleen have been drawn alongside South Liberties and Murroe/Boher in Group 1 of Section B of the senior hurling championship. Meanwhile, the Monaleen senior footballers are drawn with St Kierans and Galbally in Group 3 of the county championship.

Lotto Results: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, June 25 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 2, 16, 21 and 23. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were M Fitzgibbon, Newtown; P O'Shaughnessy, Briarfield; K Cosgrave, Monaleen Rd; S Haugh, Foxhollow. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

NA PIARSAIGH

Re-Opening: On Wednesday last we finally got the go ahead to open up our gates and allow the players back in. It was a brilliant sight to see our fields full of players back training. As we have previously instructed we are asking ALL club members both playing and non playing to fiull out the health questionnaire prior to calling back down to the club.

We encourage everyone to take the time and spend the 20 or so minutes watching the elearing module online at gaa.ie. Please be considerate of others and continue doing what you have been with hand washing, social distancing and respect for one another. Incidentally the pitches take alot of care to look so well and head groundsman Danny is in need of your assistance.If you are over 18 and have a few hours to spare each week to assit with upkeep and grass cutting then let us know.

Club Limerick Draw: The second draw of the month was made last Saturday morning on Live95fm and we had 2 winners in Denis O'Keefe and Kathleen O'Connor. Well done to both winners.

We wish to thank all those who renewed their membership of the draw which proves crucial in day to day running of the club. If you wish to join you may do so by contacting any committee member to details .

Championship Draws: The draws for the championships were made with our senior hurlers paired with Kilmallock and Ahane. Our senior footballers will play Adare and St Kierans.

Under 21 hurlers have a quarter final date with Garryspillane and Intermediate hurlers face off against Kilmallock and Effin. The games will be coming thick and fast so keep an eye on our social media for further details.

Sponsors: As the country reopens we ask all our patrons to please keep in mind our main wonderful sponsors and support them if you can.



PALLASGREEN

Club Limerick Draw Local Winner: Congratulations to Niall and Aileen Tiernan of Nicker who won the top prize of €10,000 in the Limerick Development Draw last Saturday Morning.

Also congrats to Paddy O’Sullivan and Marion O’Connor of Knockane who won €100. You can join the Club Limerick Draw and support your local Club.

With some fantastic prizes on offer including a top prize of €10,000 or 29 other cash prizes, also a weekend for Centre Parcs. If your interested in joining the draw for €10 per draw or €100 per year please contact Tony Greene Jnr 087 3777696 or any committee member.

Championship Draws: The revamped Limerick hurling and football championship draws were made recently and the following are the groups; Intermediate Hurling, Pallasgreen, Tournafulla and Feoghanagh/Castlemahon.

First round to be played on W/e 26 July and round two W/e 2 August. Intermediate Football; Group 2 Gerald Griffins, St. Patrick’s and Pallasgreen.

Membership: Club membership is now due and can be obtained from Registrar Tony Greene (Jnr). Adults €20 and players €30.

PATRICKSWELL

Safe Return to Gaelic Games: Players are now allowed to return to training. It is important that health & safety protocols are followed, especially the use of personal water bottles and hand sanitiser.

Two important documents must be furnished for the first night of training. These documents are applicable to every player - young or old. Firstly the e-learning module must be completed and retained for inspection.

A screenshot certificate is acceptable on a mobile phone handset. Secondly, every player or guardian must complete the health questionnaire included in the "Safe Return to Gaelic Games" document.

Fixture List: Patrickswell Senior Hurlers will form a Championship Group with Adare and Doon. The first match against Adare is scheduled for Sunday July 26. The Junior A County Championship will commence in late July, while the U-21 hurlers and Minor hurlers return to action in August.

Club Lotto: After a break of three months, the postponed draw from March 16 will be held on Monday June 29.

ST PATRICK'S

Rhebogue Pitches Re-opening: The club pitches reopened on Wednesday last and it has been a joy to see our pitches back in use and seeing our adult players back on the grass training.

The Intermediate hurlers were back on Wednesday night and the footballers on Friday.We look forward to seeing all of our teams returning to to the field in the coming days and weeks.

Intermediate: Hurling/Football Draws: The draws for both championships were completed on Wednesday night, live on Limerick GAA Facebook page, and are as follows: County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3: ST PATRICK'S Newcastle West, Knockaderry. County Intermediate Football Championship Group 2: ST PATRICK'S Griffins, Pallasgreen. Fixtures will be finalised in the coming days for both teams.

Return to Play Covid Protocols: The GAA’s e-learning Module & health questionnaire are compulsory and must be completed by all players, club officers & parents of juvenile players when returning to play. Your team coach and covid officer will have all relevant details and will help with any questions or concerns you may have. Both only a few mins to complete. We are very grateful for your help.

Club Membership: Membership is now due with the return to playing activity and competitions to recommence. Adult Player €50, Adult €50,Social €30, Social Couple €50,O.A.P €20 Student €30, Juvenile (1 Child up to 18 yrs €30), Juvenile(2 children up to 18 years €55), Juvenile (3 children up to 18 years €75).