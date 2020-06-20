Limerick Leader GAA Notes

Ahane

Club Lotto : We are in our final week of selling lotto in preparation for our 1st draw at the end of June so we are asking all our members to support the clubs main fundraiser of the year which covers all our clubs everyday costs and will allow us to carry on improving our club facilities. We thank you all very sincerely for your continued support of Ahane GAA Club - It is highly valued and always appreciated.

An Ghaeilge sa Chlub 2020 : Our Irish officer Denis Kelly has create a survey of 10 questions surround the interest in Irish in the club! Your responses will help us as a club to plan various events and Irish initiatives in the club so we would really appreciate it if you took the time to answer the questions!

Brian Neville RIP : Ballysteen GAA Club and its members send its deepest sympathy to the Neville Family on the death of Brian Neville RIP. Brian won a West and county junior football championship with Ballysteen in 1961. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

CLUB Limerick Draw : Well done to Marie Ranahan who won €250 in the June Club Limerick Draw.

GAA Safe Return to Play : The GAA has released a guideline on returning to play amidst it's current suspension of activities. Listed below are some of the key dates outlined in the document. Walkways on GAA pitches will open from Monday, 8 June, Club gates will open on 29 June, Juvenile and adult club championship games can commence from 31 July , Inter-county training to commence on 14 September, The inter-county calendar will commence from 17 October, A full fixture calendar will be published in August. All of the above plans are dependent on Government approval and advice. A reminder that GAA insurance does not come into effect until June 29th.

Parish GAA Book : PATRONS FOR PARISH GAA BOOK First of all, many thanks to all those who have already contributed €50 to become a patron of the upcoming book by Paul Anglim on the history of the GAA in the parish of Askeaton/Ballysteen. We are all the more grateful for your generosity in what is a very difficult period for everyone. The book will be over 400 pages long and there will be substantial printing costs.

There will be a patron’s page in the book and Ballysteen GAA club are appealing for individuals to contribute €50. For €50, the person’s name will appear on the patron’s page and they will receive a book worth €20. All proceeds will go towards Ballysteen GAA to help cover printing costs. The book will be going to the printers soon, so if you want to become a patron and have your name associated with this worthy cause, contact Chairman, Alan Kehoe (0871237562), Secretary, John Neville (0876505469), Treasurer, John Anglim (0862362642) If you want to pay through revolut, send to Paul Anglim on 0872838990. Let us know what name or names you want to have down in print, i.e. Joe Bloggs and family, Ballysteen,Co. Limerick

Service to the Elderly : Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the eldery and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad. We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep.

We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our co-ordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the deliver of this service.

Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available.

Co-Ordinators: Askeaton Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) Eamon Purcell (087 9382972) Ballysteen John Neville (087 6505469) Alan Kehoe (087 1237562)

Club Shop : Club Gear remains available online to order through O'Neills - https://www.oneills.com

Social Media : Follow us on our social media platforms facebook: Ballysteen GAA twitter: @BallysteenGAA instagram: @ballysteen.gaa

Roadmap: As we prepare our Roadmap to resume services, we continue to adhere to HSE Guidelines. For this reason our club facilities remain closed to all except committee members and management.

We appreciate everyone's efforts to date and we are nearly at the end line so keep it up. Preparations are underway to follow the GAAs roadmap with steps being made to arrange training for all our ages to resume.

Non contact training may recommence on June 29th. It is clear that in order to adhere in particular to social distancing guidelines, training groups will need to be small.

For this reason, volunteers are needed. We ask all parents and those aged over 16 with valid garda vetting to liaise with your coaches to ensure each training session will have an appropriate number of supervisors.

Draw: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on June 27th. First Prize is 10,000e and the Exclusive Star Prize is an overnight stay in Adare Manor with Evening Meal & Breakfast. To be in with a chance to win you can join online at Limerickgaa.ie or by contacting Committee members. This is a great way to support both club and county.

Webinars: Limerick GAA has arranged a number of online webinars for coaches and mentors. Topics addressed included “ Making Stats work in a club setting”, “Returning to Train & Play after Lockdown” followed by a Questions & Answers with both Limerick Senior Coaches John Kiely and Billy Lee. These webinars are held on Wednesday evenings and to register is easy on Limerickgaa.ie

Lotto :This week’s numbers were 8, 18, 22 and 24. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €15k.

The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Sheila Malone, Helena and Tommy Murphy, Michelle Kiely and Michaela McCarthy. Tickets available online or before week's draw on Sunday, June 21st in community centre 8pm.

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine or some shopping collected, please do not hesitate contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 0876357058 or Des Hanly 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you.

Club Limerick Draw : CLUB Limerick Draw 2020 commenced on Saturday 6th June 2020. Congrats to the lucky winners. You can win a Top Prize €10,000 each month with an Exclusive Star Prize together with 29 Other Cash Prizes. This months star prize is an over night stay with dinner and breakfast in Adare Manor, the next draw is on 27th June 2020.

Thank you: To all our frontline members, supporters and family. You are the true hero's. We are forever grateful for your efforts and putting your own life at risk to help the sick. We can help too by adhering to the government and HSE guidelines and together with can flatten the curve. We are all in this together.

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: klubfunder.com

Membership: 2020 membership is still open, you can join using the link below, thank you. klubfunder.com

Clothes Collection: Used clean clothes, shoes and bags. No duvets, pillows or teddy’s. Don’t throw it away, donate and support. The more it weighs the more we raise. Contact Geraldine on 0876357058 for drop off details. Thank you.

Healthy Club Step Challenge: Thank you to all who are taking part. Keep the steps up, you all are doing great. Don’t forget to sync your step to the app for them to be registered.

Stay local: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

Condolences : The club would like to extend our sympathies to the Whelan family on their recent breavement. May Geraldine rest in peace.

Covid-19: The club is actively working towards a partial reopening of our pitch following GAA guidelines on June 29th. Until then please note that the grounds are closed and no activity is permitted. June 29th will signal the resumption of training of up to 10 players per group with at least 2 coaches present.

We have appointed an overall Covid officer, each team will need to appoint a team covid officer also before any training begins. Only the pitch will be open to organised social distance training, all indoor facilities except toilets will remain closed.

All players will arrive togged out and leave immediately after training. The club will strictly follow the GAA guidelines. We are all delighted to get back to a semblance of normality, if we all work together and act responsibly everyone will remain safe.

UPDATE: Monaleen GAA club has begun to formalise it's return to play protocols, in line with the GAA/LGFA/Camogie Association guidelines, in the hope of commencing training from 29th June. We will communicate these protocols to you all as we finalise them. In the meantime, we must advise all members that both the Clubhouse Grounds and Newtown Grounds remain out of bounds, and respectfully request members not to enter either property. One of the requirements for a return to play is a Covid Compliance Officer for each team.

This is an administrative role, and cannot be undertaken by the team coach. This person will need to be at training sessions, so it may well be a good idea to have more than one Covid officer. Initially we have decided to phase in a return from U12 up, giving us time to put all proper procedures in place before young children return.

We therefore request that each team manager or coach from U12 up across all codes seek volunteers within their groups and submit the name of the volunteer to James Johnson for Camogie, John Noonan for Juvenile, Audrey Ruschitzko for Ladies Football and Caroline O'Kane for minor through senior hurling and football. Training cannot take place in the absence of a Covid Compliance Officer. Full training will be given for the role and each volunteer will be supported by the Club in this role.

DAMAGE: We are very disappointed to report damage and vandalism that has taken place in the clubhouse grounds over the past few days. There is a recurring element of anti-social behaviour in recent times, and we have now referred this to An Garda Siochána for investigation and follow up action.

As you know, everything we have results from considerable volunteer efforts and fundraising. We therefore ask all our club and community members to be vigilant and report any untoward behaviour to a club officer or the Gardaí.

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advice re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations. If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can.

Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807. Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation. Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home.

Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

SYMPATHY: It was with great sadness that everyone at Monaleen GAA Club learned of the passing of Michael O'Donovan, Monaleen, father-in-law of Club Registrar, Barry Coffey. Sincere sympathy is extended to Barry and Claudine and their family at this difficult time. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

LOTTO RESULTS: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, June 11 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 11, 22, 27 and 35. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were C. Bourke, Beechwood; A/M Noonan, Fairways; R. Hartnett, Caislean na hAbhann; C. Newton, Woodhaven. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

CASH FOR CLOBBER : Thank you to everyone who took time to drop off their bags on Saturday, we were amazed by the response and would like to thank Donie Browne for his hard work and time.

We have already had enquiries for a second date which we hope to fit in before the end of the month, we will keep you informed.

MY LIFE CHALLENGES: Well done to all our supporters in the Irish Life My Life Challenge, we are going great, keep it up.

COVID-19 : Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times.

We would like to Thank all who are helping to volunteer with the club at this time.

As part of the Limerick COVID-19 Community Response, we have a team of volunteers ready to assist vulnerable people in our community. Please call the dedicated helpline - 1800 832 005

other important numbers; Centra Raheen number ; 061-300633 ( by Southcourt Hotel)

Centra Dooradoyle number; 061-307063 (by Collins Bar)

Fitzgeralds Spar number; 061- 308 838 (Fr. Russell Road)

Hungry Lyons Take away only Dooradoyle 061-306111

St. Mary's Aid (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-318106

Our Lady of Lourdes (Meals on wheels) €5 each 061-228596

– if you are in need of any assistance. We are here to help so please just ask. Please stay safe..On the games front, the GAA has confirmed that no official on-field activity will resume before June 29 and our facilities will remain closed until that date.

As previously stated, the GAA Player Injury Scheme will remain closed until an official return to activity is confirmed.

schedules: In the weeks ahead our County Committees will be revising competition schedules for games and activities at all levels and grades and that information will be shared when those arrangements are finalised and we have clarity around the government timelines.

Clubs are reminded that membership and public liability will need to be in place for the return of our activities and are advised to process same in the weeks ahead.

The GAA continues to plan for the staging of this year's Kellogg's Cúl Camps and will communicate any changes to this approach with our clubs if they arise.

PALLASGREEN GAA VIRTUAL MUNSTER CHAMPIONSHIP JOURNEY: As with a lot of Clubs, the early curtailment of the season meant a loss of revenue, from our Club Lotto, Club Limerick Draw, and the hire of our Astro pitch.

In order to complete outstanding works & keep up with ongoing maintenance of the pitch area, the Club is organising "Pallasgreen GAA's Munster Championship Journey" On Saturday 20th June & Sunday 21st June 2020, we are asking all Club Members along with our Community to complete 5KM run/walk/cycle.

We will cover the distance from Pallasgreen to each of the 6 County grounds in Munster and back over 2 days. That is a total of 1000KM approx. Please take part and donate. 50% of all funds raised will be donated to Milford Hospice.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick draw re started last weekend on June 6th. You can join the Club Limerick Draw and support your local Club. With some fantastic prizes on offer including a top prize of €10,000 or 29 other cash prizes, also a weekend for Centre Parcs.

If your interested in joining the draw for €10 per draw or €100 per year please contact Tony Greene Jnr 087 3777696 or any committee member.

NEARLY THERE: With the opening of phase two of the roadmap of the reopening of society and business, The following are some of the main points for the reopening of the local GAA Club ; The GAA has confirmed that the pitch is out of bounds until June 28th. Access to club grounds is restricted to players, managers, and designated officials only.

Following this Non Contact training can take place with groups of no more than 10 people in a designated area of the field with a maximum of two coaches. A Covid-19 Supervisor will be appointed by the club.

The Club Dressing rooms are off limits until August 10, Water bottles cannot be shared. Players have to arrive to training togged out. Contact training begins on July 20. From July 31 Club competitions will be given the Green Light.

There will be an exclusive period of 11 weeks until October 11 for clubs to organise games. Cul Camps; The GAA’s COVID-19 Advisory committee propose children’s involvement be limited to one camp and groups be smaller with the same trainer/supervisor and equipment assigned to each group. Parents and guardians must drop off and collect their child or children at the club for camps or training. Stay safe and Stay well.

MEMBERSHIP: Club membership is now due and can be obtained from Registrar Tony Greene (Jnr). Adults €20 and players €30.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW 2020: The second Club Limerick Draw of 2020 will take place on Saturday June 27. You can join at any stage for the next draw - or the entire annual series! Online customers who only purchased for the first draw are encouraged to sign up similarly online for future draws.

Subscriptions can be bought in four different manners: Firstly - online at limerickgaa.ie/club-limerick-draw. Secondly, you can pay directly to a Bank Account (contact Siobhan 0873520395 for full details. Thirdly, please email Siobhan at info.clublimerick@gaa.ie. Lastly, please make contact with Patrickswell GAA Club via Seamus O'Riordan at 0872869175.

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis. There has been some additional recent information about the Government's schedule to resume training and games.

These details will be communicated in due course. Following instructions from the Government and in the interest of public health, Patrickswell GAA Clubhouse & Field is closed. This includes the use of our pitch and property for any purpose - including walking, casual games or any gatherings. No exceptions are permitted.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155

Gaa Safe Return To Play: Non-contact training for our underage and adult club teams will resume in the near future, subject to Croke Park/GAA giving final approval and reinstating player insurance.

However, there are a number of additional requirements and protocols to adhere to, including completion of a health questionnaire, the presence of Covid Compliance Officers, players arriving fully togged amongst others. All buildings must remain closed.

Officers from underage and adult sections of the club will begin to implement these measures and make it safe for our members to return. We will keep you all informed of the process and will be in contact soon with further details. If parents have any concerns or queries over the next few weeks you can contact the club or coach at any time. Hope to see you all soon, in a safe sporting environment.

Club Limerick Draw: Join the CLUB Limerick Draw today! Next Draw takes place on Saturday 27th June. Only €10 per month. Join the CLUB Limerick Draw today! Next Draw takes place on Saturday 27th June. Only €10 per month. June’ Exclusive Star Prize is An Overnight Stay @TheAdareManor with Dinner & Breakfast for two people.