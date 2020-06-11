UL Sport Arena issue update on reopening of campus facilities

In a statement on their social media channels, the UL Arena has confirmed that their swimming pools, gyms, fitness areas and halls will remain closed until November 30, due to the necessity to host a field hospital on site.

The University Arena hosts thousands of its members and visiting sports teams on a weekly basis and with the return to sports now imminent, the facility is planning to do all it can to facilitate those who will need alternative arrangements in the coming weeks.

In some good news, the facility confirmed that all other UL Sport facilities, (North Campus All weather Pitches, Maguires Pitches, the Outdoor Track and the UL Adventure Centre) will reopen in the coming weeks in accordance with Government guidelines and the Expert Group on Return to Sport Guidance.

Statement in full:

As per the public announcement on Monday 8th June, the University of Limerick has entered an agreement with the HSE regarding the use of UL Sport Arena facilities, for a Field Hospital, in response to the Covid 19 crisis. This agreement, which extends to 30th November, will facilitate the provision of necessary public health facilities for the community. As such, there will be no access for the general public, to Arena facilities, – while the swimming pools, gyms, fitness areas and halls will remain closed for the duration of this agreement or until further notice, we are looking at alternative campus venues to run indoor programmes.

UL Sport regrets any inconvenience that this may cause to its customers.

All other UL Sport facilities, (North Campus All weather Pitches, Maguires Pitches, the Outdoor Track and the UL Adventure Centre) will reopen in the coming weeks in accordance with Government guidelines and the Expert Group on Return to Sport Guidance. Sport as we know it has changed and with that, we look forward to offering alternative fitness programmes and activities at our other facilities. Details of these programmes will be available shortly.

UL Sport wishes its loyal members and customers continued good health in these challenging times and we look forward to reopening our sports doors to welcome you all back in the near future.

For regular updates please visit our social media platforms:

• Website: www.ulsport.ie

• Facebook: UL Sport Arena

• Twitter: @ULimsport

• Instagram: @ul_sport

UL Sport Management