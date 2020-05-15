Getting to know: Limerick jockey Mark Enright

NAME: Mark Enright

What was your childhood ambition?

To be a Jockey

Growing up, who was your sporting hero?

Roy Keane, I loved his passion for the game

Do you have a mentor?

Dessie Hughes meant the most to me as a mentor

What or where is your happy place?

Spending time with my daughter Sophie

What sparked your love of racing?

When Johnny Murtagh starred in the TV show ‘Hanging with Hector’, I decided then that was what I wanted to do

What horse put you on the map?

Kalellshan winning at the 2012 Galway Festival. That kicked started my career.

Who is your favourite horse?

Clarcam, as I won the 2018 thetote.com Galway Plate on him. It is one of the big races at the Galway Festival

What was it like to ride in your first race?

I can barely remember, it happened that quickly

How long does it take to learn race-riding tactics?

I think I am always learning, every race is different

Describe the feeling of riding your first winner?

My first winner was on Doorock, trained by Stephen Nolan at Tipperary in August 2009. It was pure elation and excitement; it is a hard feeling to describe.

What is your most memorable racing moment?

Beating Ruby Walsh on Great Oak in Tipperary as a 7lbs claimer in 2012. He told me afterwards I gave it a great ride.

What is your favourite racecourse in Ireland?

Galway as I have had a lot of luck there.

If you weren’t a jockey what would you be?

A Chef, I am a dab hand in the kitchen.

If you could ride one horse, what would it be?

Tiger Roll around Aintree.

How do you cope with pressure?

It has taken me time to learn how to deal with the pressures of our sport, but you learn to deal with it with experience.

What mental preparation do you do for the big days?

The atmosphere is great on the big race days, but it is just another race at the end of the day.

How do you stay motivated?

The fear of failure keeps me motivated and drives me forward.

How do you deal with dips in form?

Spending time with my daughter keeps me grounded and puts everything into perspective.

Outside of racing, what is your favourite sporting moment?

Limerick winning the All-Ireland in 2018

Can you give us a Netflix/film recommendation?

“Power” is my go-to when it comes to Netflix

What is your guilty pleasure?

Eating fizzy sweets. I won’t have a tooth left in my head.

Desert island discs – name your favourite three songs?

The Parting Glass - The High Kings

It Wasn’t Me - Shaggy

Come Down From The Mountain Katie Daly - Dessie O’Halloran

What person do you admire the most and why?

Barry Geraghty, he is an outstanding jockey and he has unbelievable mental strength.

Favourite dinner?

A good steak and chips.

Where is your favourite place to go on holidays?

Marbella is a beautiful spot and I love going there.

What ambitions do you still have?

To ride a Grade One winner.

What is the hidden gem of your home county?

Our Hurling team.

When you think of your home what immediately springs to mind?

The couch! That is where I spend most of my time when I’m there.

How are you occupying your time during the Covid-19 restrictions?

Riding out and playing hide and seek with my daughter.

If you had one piece of advice for everyone during these worrying times of Covid-19, what would it be?

Stay at home and stay safe

If you were to go back to when you were 20 years old and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?

It is not that long ago……. But I probably could have had my body physically stronger to deal with the demands of jump racing.

Favourite saying/quote?

“A shut mouth catches no flies”

Piece provided by HRI