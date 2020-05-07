Limerick stars nominated for All-Ireland League rugby awards

Chloe Pearse from UL Bohemians RFC has been shortlisted for the Energia AIL Women’s Player of the Year Award, to be held tomorrow night, Friday May 8, while Kelvin Brown from Shannon RFC, Alana McInerney and Stephanie Nunan from UL Bohemians RFC have all been shortlisted for the Try of the Year Award.

Energia, title sponsor of the All Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, have revealed the Energia AIL awards shortlist and full line up of special guests ahead of the virtual rugby awards broadcast at 8pm on Friday 8th May 2020 across Energia’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Rugby fans across the country will be in for a full line-up of special guests including Irish Rugby Players Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour and Irish Rugby Coach Andy Farrell all presenting awards on the night.

This year’s awards, hosted by Irish actor and comedian Mario Rosenstock alongside some of his favourite rugby impersonations, will celebrate the action both on and off the pitch and highlight some of the real skill, talent and incredible rugby we have seen from the players, as well as recognising all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes from clubs, volunteers and coaches who went above and beyond for the league.

Energia AIL Award Shortlists include:

Energia AIL Men’s Player of the Year

Div 1A: Brian Hayes, Cork Constitution

Div 1B: Miah Cronin, Highfield

Div 2A: Brad Roberts, Rainey OB

Div 2B: Killian Marmion, Greystones

Div 2C: Paul O’Loghlen, Skerries



Energia AIL Women’s Player of the Year

Hannah O’Connor – Blackrock College

Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian

Steph Carroll – Railway Union



Energia AIL Men’s Try of the Year award

Conor O’Brien – Nenagh Ormond RFC

Peter Cashel – Dungannon RFC

Jack Crowley – Cork Constitution FC

Kelvin Brown – Shannon RFC

Scott Finlay – Malone RFC



Energia AIL Women’s Try of the Year award

Nichola Fryday – Old Belvedere RFC

Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC

Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC

Jenni Burke – Blackrock College



Other awards on the evening include Rising Star of each division, Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Club Scene Award, and the new Energia Positive Energy Award, which will be awarded to the team or player who has embraced the positive energy mentality and went above and beyond for the league.

Energia are hosting the virtual awards to help lift positive energy and give everyone involved in rugby and the league something to celebrate during these challenging times. In the current unprecedented climate where sport has been postponed, Energia is determined to bring everyone together from the safety of their home for the first virtual Energia AIL Awards.

Certainly, an evening in the rugby calendar you will not want to miss. Please tune into Energia’s YouTube or Facebook on Friday 8th at 8pm for the awards live stream.

Be sure to follow and use the hashtag #EnergiaAILAwards throughout the evening on social for live updates.

For further information visit the Energia AIL website and follow Energia on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.