Roisin Upton 'disappointed' over Olympic postponement but says public health is top priority

IRELAND women's hockey star Roisin Upton, from Limerick, says that while news of the postponement of this summer's Tokyo Olympics is disappointing, there are 'more important things happening in the world right now'.

The International Olympic Committee this Tuesday confirmed the postponement of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has welcomed the decision to postpone the Summer Olympic Games to 2021, considering the current global crisis.

Upton is a key member of the Ireland Women's Hockey side which has been gearing up to compete in the summer Olympics for the first time ever.

The Green Army made history last November in Dublin as they qualified for the Olympics for the first time and booked their ticket to Tokyo.

The team had claimed a stunning silver medal at the World Cup in London in 2018.

Roisin Upton told the Limerick Leader: "There has been rumours for the last week or so that an announcement was coming about some sort of postponement or even a cancellation altogether. We knew there was an imminent decision coming.

"Of course we are very disappointed. Everything that we do 24 hours a day is all geared up to the Olympic Games this summer, but at the same time, even saying that sounds silly, there is so much more important things happening in the world at the moment.

"For it just to be a postponement I think that's alright. We have waited long enough to qualify for an Olympic Games, we'll just wait to wait one more year."

