Limerick's league is over as Ladies Football confirm competition will not be completed

THE Ladies Football Association have confirmed that the 020 Lidl National Leagues have been cancelled and will not be completed.

A statement was released this Tuesday afternoon confirming the end of the league.

The Donal Ryan managed Limerick were out of the promotion race in Division Four.

There was just one game remaining for the Limerick ladies - a tie against Antrim.

Under new management this season, Limerick had played five games - beating Derry, drawing with Offaly and losing to Leitrim, Louth and Carlow.

"In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prime concern for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association at the present time is the health and wellbeing of our members. Consequently, a number of decision have been made in respect of LGFA competitions, which have not been taken lightly," said a Ladies Football statement.

It explained: "The 2020 Lidl National Leagues have been cancelled for 2020, and will not be completed. The Lidl Post Primary Schools Competitions have also been cancelled for 2020, along with the LGFA Interprovincial Competition, the All-Ireland U14 Championship, Féile na nÓg and Féile Skills".

"The 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with Government regulations, while there is a possibility of provincial action in the U16 and Minor Championships, when LGFA activities resume."