Limerick man Gary MacMahon wins prestigious Irish Sailing President’s Award

LIMERICK man Gary MacMahon, of the Ilen Project, won the prestigious 2019 Irish Sailing President’s Award in a virtual award ceremony on Saturday night.

To avoid bringing together a crowd, Irish Sailing announced winners on social media channels in a series of video clips that honoured the recipients in an initiative reflecting the Covid-19 emergency.

The Irish Sailing President’s Award is given by Irish Sailing President, Jack Roy, to recognise a person for their contribution to our sports, and someone who embodies the spirit of sailing.

Over 20 years ago Gary MacMahon embarked on a project to repatriate and restore the historic wooden ketch the 'Ilen'. Gary brought the Ilen back from the Falkland Islands, restored her, and she is now used for community based sailing and educational projects, which means he passes on his love of sailing to an even wider audience.