WATCH: Former Munster DOR Rassie Erasmus reveals fascinating insight into South Africa's World Cup win
Former Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus
FORMER Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has released another video on social media which provides a fascinating insight into the Springboks' preparations for their World Cup success.
Erasmus, who masterminded South Africa's stunning World Cup final win over England in Japan last autumn, has been providing a behind-the-scenes look via his Twitter handle at how the side prepared for their successful campaign.
In his latest video offering, former South African head coach Erasmus look at how the best process wins.
Good Friend told me this 21 years ago (maybe this process works for you also ) pic.twitter.com/fEhoTz0egf— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) March 18, 2020
