Sports fans - What to read and watch during coronavirus isolation
During this difficult time, we all have more hours in the day than normal. So, we here at Limerick Leader Sport towers we have compiled a list, with the help of our friends online, for things you should watch and read as sports fans. Enjoy.
Ps. This list will be added to daily, so keep checking back in and make sure to share with us, your thoughts and recommendations. Just email sport@limerickleader.ie or use #LLSport on social media.
Books
Name: Open by Andre Agassi
Where: All good online book stores
What: The former No.1 Tennis players autobiography
Recommended by: Damien Enright
----------------------------------------------
Name: Paddy on the Hardwood
Where: Amazon - click here:
What: A book about an American basketball coach who takes charge of the Tralee Tigers, featuring a very young Kieran Donaghy
Recommended by: Gerard Mulreaney
----------------------------------------------
Name: Bounce by Matthew Sayed
Where: All good book sites
What: Former Olympic table tennis star writes about talent and what talent is
Recommended by: Shane O'Neill and Donn O'Sullivan
----------------------------------------------
Name: Donald McRae, A Man’s World
Where: All good book stores
What: Heartbreaking story of being black and gay in and out the ring in the 60s America
Recommended by: Fintan Walsh and Donal O'Regan
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name: Bobby Windsor the iron Duke
Where: All good book sites
What: Lions legend Bobby Windsor has enjoyed triumphs beyond the dreams of most international players but has also suffered personal tragedy. His rugby career as the best hooker in the British Isles during the second golden era of Welsh rugby in the 1970s is a turbulent tale of blood and thunder on the pitch.
Recommended by: Munsters1993 on Twitter
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Name: Emil zatopek today we die a little
Where: All good book outlets
What: The definitive biography of one of the greatest, most extraordinary runners and Olympic heroes of all time, from the author of running classic Feet in the Clouds.
Recommended by: Munsters1993
------------------------------------------------------------------
Name: Great Men Die Twice: The Selected Works of Mark Kram
Where: All good book outlets
What: Imagine Mad Men set not in the advertising world but at 1960s Sports Illustrated, a place where the finest sports staff of any generation was attended by an open bar and almost unlimited expense account.
Recommended by: Steven O'Dowd
------------------------------------------------------------------
Name: Andy Lee Fighter
Where: All good book outlets
What: Leaving home for the dust and faded glamour of Detroit, over the next ten years, under the guidance of the legendary Manny Steward, he set about honing his craft, winning fight after fight, and slowly ascending the professional ranks.
Recommended by: Mark O'Connell
------------------------------------------------------------------
Name: Jonny: My Autobiography
Where: All good sports outlets
What: Jonny Wilkinson's career has crossed three decades and four World Cups. He has accumulated phenomenal achievements, world points records, an impressive list of broken body parts, and a drop goal that will be remembered for ever
Recommended by: Mark O'Connell
------------------------------------------------------------------
Movies
Name: Moneyball
Where: Netflix
What: Baseball movie with Brad Pitt about analytics in baseball
Recommended by: Rory O'Connor
--------------------------------------------------
Name: The Dawn Wall
Where: Netflix
What: free climber Tommy Caldwell and climbing partner Kevin Jorgeson attempt to scale the impossible 3000ft Dawn Wall of El Capitan
Recommended by: Gordon Noonan
--------------------------------------------------
Name: Free Solo
Where: Netflix
What: Alex Honnold attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb El Capitan
Recommended by: Gordon Noonan
---------------------------------------------------
Name: Mercenary
Where: Netflix (subtitled)
What: A young man of Wallisian origin in New Caledonia defies his father to go and play rugby in France. Living on his own on the other side of the world, he learns there is a price to pay to find success.
Recommended by: Michelle - Aka - Corkseashell
---------------------------------------------
Documentaries
Name: Forever Pure
Where: Amazon Video
What: A documentary about Beitar Jerusalem's fan base and their sickening reaction to the signing of two Muslim players a few years ago.
Recommended by: Andrew Cunneen
------------------------------------------------
Name: Year of the scab
Where: ESPN Films 30 for 30/Amazon Prime
What: About NFL strike in 1987. Excellent doc
Recommended by: Nigel McElligott
------------------------------------------------
Name: No Hunger In Paradise
Where: BT Sport Films
What: Captivating yet alarming documentary about the unforgiving nature of English football's academy systems
Recommended by: Liam Togher
------------------------------------------------
Name: Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies ‘30 for 30’
Where: ESPN and YouTube
What: Documentary about the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers which dominated the NBA
Recommended by: Rory O'Connor
------------------------------------------------
Name: ESPN 30 for 30s
Where: Some on YouTube others on BT ESPN, others streamed
What: Several series of sports documentaries. If you have not watched any, it is your lucky day, they are epic
Recommended by: EVERYONE
-----------------------------------------------
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on