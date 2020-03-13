Day 4 results from Cheltenham Festival as JP McManus claims top owner award

LIMERICK owner JP McManus completed a 'magnificent seven' of winners at the Cheltenham National Hunt Festival on the final day of the fixture.

McManus saw his famed green and gold hoop colours carried to success for the fourth straight day at the Festival when Saint Roi claimed the Grade 3 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle at Prestbury Park.

McManus' haul of seven winners saw him end the week as leading owner at the Festival once again. His nearest rival in the race was Giggingstown House Stud with two wins and four second place finishes.

McManus' record tally of wins at the Cheltenham Festival has now been extended to 66.

Willie Mullins was crowned the Leading Trainer Award for the seventh time at The Festival with an impressive tally of seven winners, four seconds and six thirds over the 28 races.

Mullins enjoyed a phenomenal day four at The Festival with a 2,196/1 four-timer following the victories of Burning Victory (12/1, G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle), Saint Roi (11/2 favourite, G3 Randox Health County Hurdle), Monkfish (5/1, G1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle) and Al Boum Photo (100/30 favourite) in the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Mullins won the award on countback from fellow Irish trainer Gordon Elliott who had seven winners, four seconds, but only four thirds.

1.30pm JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

1st Burning Victory (Audrey Turley) Willie Mullins IRE 4-10-07 Paul Townend 12/1

2nd Aspire Tower (Brendan McNeill/Jonathan Maloney) Henry de Bromhead IRE 4-11-00 Rachael Blackmore 5/1

3rd Allmankind (Bill & Tim Gredley) Dan Skelton 4-11-00 Harry Skelton 7/2

13 ran 5/2 fav Goshen (unseat at last)

Distances: 2¾, ¾

2.10pm Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1st: Saint Roi (J P McManus) Willie Mullins IRE 5-10-13 Barry Geraghty 11/2f

2nd: Aramon (Aramon Syndicate) Willie Mullins IRE 7-11-11 Paul Townend 8/1

3rd: Embittered (Gigginstown House Stud) Joseph O'Brien IRE 6-11-08 J J Slevin 14/1

4th Buildmeupbuttercup (Mr J Turner) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-03 Danny Mullins 16/1

24 ran

Distances: 4½, hd, hd

2.50pm Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

1st Monkfish (Susannah Ricci) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-05 Paul Townend 5/1

2nd Latest Exhibition (Toberona Partnership) Paul Nolan IRE 7-11-05 Bryan Cooper 9/2

3rd Fury Road (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 6-11-05 Davy Russell 5/1

19 ran

4/1f Thyme Hill (4th)

Distances: nk, nse

3.30pm Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1)

1st Al Boum Photo (Marie Donnelly) Willie Mullins IRE 8-11-10 Paul Townend 100/30f

2nd Santini (Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes) Nicky Henderson 8-11-10 Nico de Boinville 5/1

3rd Lostintranslation (Taylor & O'Dwyer) Colin Tizzard 8-11-10 Robbie Power 10/1

12 ran

Distances: nk, 1¼

4.10pm St James's Place Foxhunter Chase (Amateur riders)

1st: It Came To Pass (Alurie O'Sullivan) Eugene O'Sullivan IRE 10-12-00 Miss Maxine O'Sullivan 66/1

2nd: Billaway (J Turner) Willie Mullins IRE 8-12-00 Mr Patrick Mullins 11/4f

3rd: Shantou Flyer (David Maxwell Racing Limited) Rose Loxton 10-12-00 Mr David Maxwell 3/1

21 ran

Distances: 10, 5

4.50pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

1st: Chosen Mate (The Northern Four Racing Partnership) Gordon Elliott IRE 7-11-04 Davy Russell 7/2f

2nd: Éclair de Beaufeu (Gigginstown House Stud) Gordon Elliott IRE 6-11-06 Sean O'Keeffe (5) 13/2

3rd: Us And Them (Burnham P & D Ltd) Joseph O'Brien IRE 7-11-05 J J Slevin 10/1

4th: Greaneteen (Chris Giles) Paul Nicholls 6-11-07 Harry Cobden 5/1

18 ran

Distances: 1¾, 3½, nk

5.30pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle

1st: Indefatigable (Philip Rocher) Paul Webber 7-11-09 Rex Dingle 25/1

2nd: Pileon (Tim Syder) Philip Hobbs 6-11-02 Ben Jones 6/1

3rd: Great White Shark (Malcolm Denmark) Willie Mullins IRE 6-11-00 Donal McInerney 40/1

4th: Happygolucky (Lady Dulverton) Kim Bailey 6-11-01 Stan Sheppard 25/1

23 ran

4/1 fav Front View (12th)

Distances: sh, 3, nk