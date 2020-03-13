Munster Rugby announce players to take break from training

MUNSTER Rugby have confirmed that their senior squad and Academy players will take a break from training next week.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Guinness PRO14 organisers announcement that their current season has been suspended in response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak.

Munster Rugby confirmed this Friday that on completion of this week’s training programme, the squad schedule had been updated to include a down week next week.

Munster confirmed that no training will take place at the province's High Performance Centre in UL, and the down week will see a break in training with players not required to follow an overall official programme.

Rehabilitating players will continue to follow their programmes under the guidance of the medical department.

The Munster squad schedule is to be reviewed on a weekly basis.