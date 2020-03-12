How your bets fared - complete results from Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival

THERE were five Irish-trained winners on the third day of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival at Prestbury Park.

Milan Native claimed a length-and-three-quarter success in the concluding Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase to provide trainer Gordon Elliott with a treble on the day.

Among Elliott's treble of winners was Sire Du Berlais in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle. The winner is owned by Limerick racing enthusiast JP McManus who has seen his green and gold colours carried to success on no fewer than six occasions at Cheltenham this week.

McManus' record tally of wins at the Festival has now been extended to 65.

1.30pm Marsh Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (Registered As The Golden Miller)

2m4f, Class 1, £84,405



1st 9. Samcro 4/1; 2nd 4. Melon 14/1; 3rd 2. Faugheen 3/1Fav

12 ran



Distances:

nse, 1l, 3¼l



Winning jockey: Davy Russell; Winning trainer: Gordon Elliott

2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

3m, Class 1, £56,270



1st 1. Sire Du Berlais 10/1; 2nd 3. The Storyteller 11/2JF; 3rd 17. Tout Est Permis 12/1; 4th 8. Third Wind 12/1

24 ran



Distances:

½l, 6½l, 1¾l



Unplaced Fav:

Relegate 11/2J



Winning jockey: Barry Geraghty; Winning trainer: Gordon Elliott

2.50pm Ryanair Chase (Registered As The Festival Trophy) (Grade 1)

2m4½f, Class 1, £197,115



1st 5. Min 2/1; 2nd 7. Saint Calvados 16/1; 3rd 1. A Plus Tard 7/4Fav

8 ran



Distances:

nk, 1½l, 13l



Winning jockey: Paul Townend; Winning trainer: W P Mullins

3.30pm Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m, Class 1, £182,877.50



1st: 7. Lisnagar Oscar 50/1; 2nd: 10. Ronald Pump 20/1; 3rd: 2. Bacardys 33/1

15 ran



Distances:

2l, 3l, ¾l



Unplaced Fav:

Paisley Park 4/6Fav



Winning jockey: Adam Wedge: Winning trainer: Rebecca Curtis

4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

2m4½f, Class 1, £61,897



1st 6. Simply The Betts 100/30Fav; 2nd 8. Happy Diva 20/1; 3rd 2. Mister Whitaker 22/1; 4th 14. Oldgrangewood 11/1

23 ran



Distances:

1¼l, 1¾l, ½l



Winning jockey: Gavin Sheehan; Winning trainer: Harry Whittington

4.50pm Daylesford Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Registered As The Dawn Run)

2m1f, Class 1, £50,643



1st 6. Concertista 9/2; 2nd 7. Dolcita 9/1; 3rd 13. Rayna's World 100/1

22 ran



Distances:

12l, 2¾l, 2l



Unplaced Fav:

Minella Melody 11/4Fav



Winning jockey: Daryl Jacob; Winning trainer: W P Mullins

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase

3m2f, Class 2, £41,510

1st: 11. Milan Native 9/1; 2nd 18. Kilfilum Cross 8/1; 3rd 12. Bob Mahler 16/1; 4th 15. Plan Of Attack 10/1

23 ran



Distances:

1¾l, 1½l, 3¼l



Unplaced Fav:

Champagne Platinum 5/1JF , Le Breuil 5/1JF



Winning jockey: Mr R James; Winning trainer: Gordon Elliott

THE four-day Cheltenham Festival concludes tomorrow, Friday, with the running of the week's blue riband race, the Grade 1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase due off at 3.30pm.

There will be plenty of Limerick interest in the St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup at 4.10pm where one of owner JP McManus' representatives is Staker Wallace, trained in Bruree by Enda Bolger.

Racing gets underway at Prestbury Park once again at 1.30pm with the JCB Triumph Hurdle.