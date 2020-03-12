How your bets fared - complete results from Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
THERE were five Irish-trained winners on the third day of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival at Prestbury Park.
Milan Native claimed a length-and-three-quarter success in the concluding Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase to provide trainer Gordon Elliott with a treble on the day.
Among Elliott's treble of winners was Sire Du Berlais in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle. The winner is owned by Limerick racing enthusiast JP McManus who has seen his green and gold colours carried to success on no fewer than six occasions at Cheltenham this week.
McManus' record tally of wins at the Festival has now been extended to 65.
1.30pm Marsh Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (Registered As The Golden Miller)
2m4f, Class 1, £84,405
1st 9. Samcro 4/1; 2nd 4. Melon 14/1; 3rd 2. Faugheen 3/1Fav
12 ran
Distances:
nse, 1l, 3¼l
Winning jockey: Davy Russell; Winning trainer: Gordon Elliott
2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)
3m, Class 1, £56,270
1st 1. Sire Du Berlais 10/1; 2nd 3. The Storyteller 11/2JF; 3rd 17. Tout Est Permis 12/1; 4th 8. Third Wind 12/1
24 ran
Distances:
½l, 6½l, 1¾l
Unplaced Fav:
Relegate 11/2J
Winning jockey: Barry Geraghty; Winning trainer: Gordon Elliott
2.50pm Ryanair Chase (Registered As The Festival Trophy) (Grade 1)
2m4½f, Class 1, £197,115
1st 5. Min 2/1; 2nd 7. Saint Calvados 16/1; 3rd 1. A Plus Tard 7/4Fav
8 ran
Distances:
nk, 1½l, 13l
Winning jockey: Paul Townend; Winning trainer: W P Mullins
3.30pm Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m, Class 1, £182,877.50
1st: 7. Lisnagar Oscar 50/1; 2nd: 10. Ronald Pump 20/1; 3rd: 2. Bacardys 33/1
15 ran
Distances:
2l, 3l, ¾l
Unplaced Fav:
Paisley Park 4/6Fav
Winning jockey: Adam Wedge: Winning trainer: Rebecca Curtis
4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3)
2m4½f, Class 1, £61,897
1st 6. Simply The Betts 100/30Fav; 2nd 8. Happy Diva 20/1; 3rd 2. Mister Whitaker 22/1; 4th 14. Oldgrangewood 11/1
23 ran
Distances:
1¼l, 1¾l, ½l
Winning jockey: Gavin Sheehan; Winning trainer: Harry Whittington
4.50pm Daylesford Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Registered As The Dawn Run)
2m1f, Class 1, £50,643
1st 6. Concertista 9/2; 2nd 7. Dolcita 9/1; 3rd 13. Rayna's World 100/1
22 ran
Distances:
12l, 2¾l, 2l
Unplaced Fav:
Minella Melody 11/4Fav
Winning jockey: Daryl Jacob; Winning trainer: W P Mullins
5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase
3m2f, Class 2, £41,510
1st: 11. Milan Native 9/1; 2nd 18. Kilfilum Cross 8/1; 3rd 12. Bob Mahler 16/1; 4th 15. Plan Of Attack 10/1
23 ran
Distances:
1¾l, 1½l, 3¼l
Unplaced Fav:
Champagne Platinum 5/1JF , Le Breuil 5/1JF
Winning jockey: Mr R James; Winning trainer: Gordon Elliott
THE four-day Cheltenham Festival concludes tomorrow, Friday, with the running of the week's blue riband race, the Grade 1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase due off at 3.30pm.
There will be plenty of Limerick interest in the St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup at 4.10pm where one of owner JP McManus' representatives is Staker Wallace, trained in Bruree by Enda Bolger.
Racing gets underway at Prestbury Park once again at 1.30pm with the JCB Triumph Hurdle.
