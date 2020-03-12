Athletics Ireland suspends all athletic competitions with immediate effect

Athletics Ireland is the second governing body, following the actions of Basketball Ireland, to confirm a suspension of all athletic competitions with immediate effect. The situation which is changing rapidly will be monitored by Athletics Ireland on a daily basis.

Statement:

"Athletics Ireland is guided by this expert HSE advice and will physically close our office from tomorrow morning but all staff will be operating our business from their homes. We have all prepared to operate telephones and emails remotely to minimise disruption to our business.

Athletics Ireland is therefore instructing all affiliates to suspend all athletic competitions and events with immediate effect. We understand that this decision will result in inconvenience and disappointment to many athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters. However, we are sure that all will understand that the decision is taken in the best interests, not just of the athletics community, but of the Country.

Athletics Ireland continues to closely monitor the Coronavirus outbreak and the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team and the HSE. The health and safety of the Athletics community is our priority and we are determined to be calm, calculated and proactive regarding precautions to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)"