How your bets fared - complete results from Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival
Winning jockey Barry Geraghty gets a kiss from Noreen McManus, wife of winning owner JP, after Champs success in the RSA Insurance Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival
THERE were three Irish-trained winners on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival at Prestbury Park.
Check out how your bets fared below on a day when Limerick owner JP McManus recorded a memorable four-timer at the Festival.
1.30pm Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (Registered As The Baring Bingham)
2m5f, Class 1, £70,337.50
1st: 3. Envoi Allen 4/7Fav; 2nd 2. Easywork 12/1; 3rd 12. The Big Getaway 9/1
12 ran
Distances:
4¼l, 3¾l, 6½l
Winning jockey: Davy Russell; Winning trainer: Gordon Elliott
2.10pm RSA Insurance Novices' Chase (Grade 1)
3m½f, Class 1, £98,472.50
1st 5. Champ 4/1; 2nd 8. Minella Indo 3/1; 3rd 1. Allaho 5/2Fav
10 ran
Distances:
1l, 1l, 22l
Winning jockey: Barry Geraghty; Winning trainer: Nicky Henderson
2.50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)
2m5f, Class 1, £56,270
1st 21. Dame De Compagnie 5/1Fav; 2nd 15. Black Tears 12/1; 3rd 23. Thosedaysaregone 10/1; 4th 2. Cracking Smart
33/1
Distances:
2¼l, 2½l, 1¼l
Winning jockey: Barry Geraghty; Winning trainer: Nicky Henderson
3.30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)
2m, Class 1, £225,080
1st: 6. Politologue 6/1; 2nd 5. Dynamite Dollars 7/1; 3rd 2. Bun Doran 33/1
5 ran
Distances:
9½l, 3¼l, ½l
Unplaced Fav:
Defi Du Seuil 2/5F
Winning jockey: Harry Skelton; Winning trainer: Paul Nicholls
4.10 Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase)(Class 2) of £65,000 3m 6f 37yds
1st Easysland (FR) 3/1; 2nd Tiger Roll 8/11fav; 3rd Out Sam 33/1; 4th Diesel D'allier 33/1
22 ran
Distances: 17l, 18l, 3l
Winning jockey: Jonathan Plouganou; Winning trainer: D Cottin
4.50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Registered As The Fred Winter) (Grade 3)
2m½f, Class 1, £45,016
1st: 2. Aramax 15/2; 2nd: 11. Night Edition 16/1; 3rd: 9. Saint D'oroux 14/1; 4th: 14. Recent Revelations 14/1
22 ran
Distances:
1l, 3l, nse
Unplaced Fav:
Palladium 5/1JF, Blacko 5/1JF
Winning jockey: Mark Walsh; Winning trainer: Gordon Elliott
5.30pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race) (Grade 1) 2m½f, Class 1, £42,202.50
1st: 7. Ferny Hollow 11/1; 2nd: 2. Appreciate It 15/8Fav; 3rd: 18. Queens Brook 6/1
23 ran
Distances:
2½l, 3¼l, nk
Winning jockey: Paul Townend; Winning trainer: W P Mullins
Action on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival gets underway at 1.30pm with the Grade 1 Marsh Novices' Chase.
The feature races are the Ryanair Chase at 2.50pm and the Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle at 3.30pm
