WATCH: JP McManus' perfect birthday present as Epatante wins Cheltenham's Champion Hurdle
Jockey Barry Geraghty celebrates after the JP McManus-owned Epatante wins the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham this Tuesday
LIMERICK racehorse owner JP McManus had a 69th birthday to remember when his star hurdler Epatante won the prized stg£470,250 Unibet Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.
Epatante, backed in from 7/2 on Tuesday morning to a well-supported 2/1 favourite, for hurdling's blue riband claimed a record ninth Champion Hurdle success for leading National Hunt owner McManus.
This was the Limerick man's four consecutive win in the feature race on the Cheltenham Festival’s opening day
It was winning trainer Nicky Henderson's eighth Champion Hurdle triumph. Forty-year-old winning jockey Geraghty was scoring his 39th race at the Cheltenham Festival.
Epatante is the fifth mare to win the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
All class!— Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 10, 2020
Epatante remains unbeaten this season and storms home in the @UnibetRacing Champion Hurdle for @BarryJGeraghty and @sevenbarrows pic.twitter.com/g6j29QQi8M
More to follow:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on