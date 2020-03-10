How your bets fared - complete results from Day 1 of Cheltenham Festival 2020

HERE is your complete list of results from Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival 2020.

1.30pm Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

2m½f, Class 1, £70,337.50



1st 13. Shishkin, 6/1, 2nd 1. Abacadabras, 11/4; 3rd 6. Chantry House 15/2

15 ran

Distances:

hd, 11l, 2¾l



Winning jockey: Nico de Boinville; Winning trainer: Nicky Henderson





2.10pm Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

2m, Class 1, £98,764.17

1st 11. Put The Kettle On, 16/1; 2nd 5. Fakir D'oudairies 3/1; 3rd 9. Rouge Vif 9/1

11 ran



Distances:

1½l, 18l, hd



Winning jockey: Aidan Coleman; Winning trainer: Henry De Bromhead





2.50pm Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

3m1f, Class 1, £61,897Going: Soft



1st 17. The Conditional 15/2; 2nd 6. Kildisart 10/1; 3rd 7. Discorama 11/2JF; 4th 1. Vinndication 11/2JF



23 ran



Distances:

nk, 2¼l, nk



Winning jockey: Brendan Powell; Winning trainer: David Bridgwater

3.30pm Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1)

2m½f, Class 1, £264,609.67



1st 17. Epatante 2/1Fav; 2nd 14. Sharjah 16/1; 3rd 7. Darver Star 17/2

17 ran



Distances:

3l, 3¾l, 2¾l

Winning jockey: Barry Geraghty; Winning trainer: Nicky Henderson

4.10pm Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) (Grade 1) 2m4f, Class 1, £67,524



1st 6. Honeysuckle 9/4; 2nd 1. Benie Des Dieux 4/6Fav; 3rd 5. Elfile 16/1



9 ran



Distances:

½l, 6½l, 4¾l



Winning jockey: Rachael Blackmore; Winning trainer: Henry De Bromhead

4.50pm Northern Trust Company Novices' Handicap Chase (Listed Race) 2m4f, Class 1, £39,389



1st 8. Imperial Aura 4/1JF; 2nd 10. Galvin 4/1JF; 3rd 2. Hold The Note 10/1; 4th 21. Whatmore

14/1



20 ran



Distances:

3¼l, 9l, ½l



Winning jockey: David Bass; Winning trainer: Kim Bailey

National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

3m6f, Class 1, £74,125

1st 9. Ravenhill 12/1; 2nd 6. Lord Du Mesnil 11/2; 3rd 5. Lamanver Pippin 33/1



14 ran



Distances:

2¼l, 28l, 3l



Winning jockey: Mr J J Codd; Winning trainer: Gordon Elliott





DAY two of the Cheltenham Festival gets underway at 1.30pm on Wednesday when another seven-race card is due to be staged at Prestbury Park.

The feature race on day two at Cheltenham is the Grade 1 Queen Mother Champion Chase due off at 3.30pm.

Favourite for the prized two-mile contest is Defi Du Seuil, who will be bidding to give JP McManus his second big race success at this week's Festival following Epatante's Champion Hurdle win on Tuesday.

See www.limerickleader.ie tomorrow morning for Day 2 tips for the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.