WATCH: Limerick hurlers hit 22 scores to beat Waterford and reach final four in league

FOR the seventh successive season Limerick have reached the knockout stages of the Allianz Hurling League.

Saturday evening's 1-21 to 1-17 win over Waterford ensured a fifth straight win for John Kiely's men booked a semi final spot for Limerick on the weekend of March 21/22.

Gearoid Hegarty and Graeme Mulcahy led the scoring on a night when Limerick hit 22 scores and 11 wides.

Limerick led from start to finish and held a lead of eight points by the game's 56th minute and still held that margin 10-minutes later until a late Waterford surge.

Limerick now await next weekend's quarter final to determine the pairings in the final four with the men in green now two wins away from back-to-back league titles for the first time since 1984-'85.