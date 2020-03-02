Ballingarry trainer is toast of punters at Dundalk

LIMERICK-BASED trainer Richard O'Brien sent out the first winner at Dundalk on Friday night where Cautious Approach won the 12f handicap.

Owned by the Cautious Approach Syndicate, the 16/1 chance, trained by the Ballingarry-based O'Brien, finished with a flourish under Donagh O’Connor to beat the Shay Barry-trained Pak Army by half a length.

O’Brien was an absentee, but his winning jockey said, “She switched off really well and I had to get after her to go through a gap in the back straight. When she hit the front, she was idling a little bit and near the line I felt she had plenty left. I was happy to be tracking Wild Shot as he will always lead you to inside the furlong pole.”

Horse Racing Ireland launch summer Student Internship Programme:

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) have launched their 2020 summer student internship programme which returns for its seventh year. There are a number of paid placements available, commencing in June 2020 and running for 12 weeks throughout the summer to the end of August.

The programme is open to all Third Level students in any college year of any course. Students will benefit from mentoring by experienced professionals which will allow them to develop their practical skills in a fast-paced environment while gaining valuable experience of the work which goes on behind the scenes in the Irish racing and breeding industry.

HRI Education and Training Manager, Grainne Murphy, said: “The student internship programme plays a key role in the strategic aim of HRI to attract new entrants into the thoroughbred racing and breeding industry. We hope that, for the successful applicants, this is the just first step to a fulfilling and rewarding career within this great industry.”

Further details and the application form are available at www.workinracing.ie/ internships. Closing date for applications is March 20, 2020.