Young Munster boost AIL play-off hopes with dramatic win over Garryowen

GRITTY Young Munster boosted their play-off hopes in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League with a deserved 11-7 derby win over local rivals Garryowen at a wet and windy Dooradoyle on Friday night.

Munsters' who went into the game in fifth place in the 1A table deservedly led 8-0 at half-time. Jack Harrington scored a well-worked try to go with Evan Cusack's earlier penalty for the visitors.

Cusack added a second penalty shortly after the restart to stretch Munsters' lead to 11-0.

Second-placed Garryowen fought back to earn a losing bonus point when awarded a penalty try in the final quarter.

