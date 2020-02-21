Limerick FC granted permission to field sides in underage National leagues

Following a meeting between Limerick FC and FAI officials on Thursday evening, sources close to the 'SuperBlues' have confirmed to the Limerick Leader that the club have been granted permission to field sides in this season's U15 and U17 national leagues.

The news comes following a turbulent few weeks which saw Treaty United, originally granted permission by the FAI to take part in the leagues, pull out of the competition, paving the way for Pat O'Sullivan's Limerick FC to enter talks with the governing body.

The Limerick Leader understands that Limerick FC have guaranteed the financial stability of the two teams for the upcoming season and that player panels will be confirmed in the coming days.

More to follow.