Irish Cup coursing fixture at Limerick Racecourse is postponed

THE prestigious three-day Irish Cup coursing fixture which had been due to take place this weekend at Limerick Racecourse has been postponed.

It was announced this Thursday morning that following a field inspection at the Patrickswell track and due to ponding on the racecourse, a decision was made to postpone the running of the 111th Irish Cup meeting this weekend.

Revised dates for the meeting will be announced as soon as possible.

The three-day event had been due to take place from tomorrow, Friday, until this Sunday inclusive.