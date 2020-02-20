Irish Cup coursing fixture at Limerick Racecourse is postponed
The Irish Cup Coursing fixture, scheduled to take place this weekend in Limerick, has been postponed due to the heavy rainfall
THE prestigious three-day Irish Cup coursing fixture which had been due to take place this weekend at Limerick Racecourse has been postponed.
It was announced this Thursday morning that following a field inspection at the Patrickswell track and due to ponding on the racecourse, a decision was made to postpone the running of the 111th Irish Cup meeting this weekend.
Revised dates for the meeting will be announced as soon as possible.
The three-day event had been due to take place from tomorrow, Friday, until this Sunday inclusive.
