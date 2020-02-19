Paul O'Connell and U2 frontman Bono spend time with Ireland rugby team

FORMER Munster captain Paul O'Connell and U2 frontman Bono are spending time with the Ireland rugby squad this week.

Andy Farrell's Ireland side is preparing for Sunday's mammoth Guinness Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham, 3pm.

Former Ireland skipper O'Connell will spend time in and around the Ireland squad until Friday.

U2 lead singer Bono was a guest at the squad's team hotel in Kildare on Tuesday night.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said of O'Connell's involvement with the squad this week: "He has been in all week. He is here until Friday.

"We like it when people come into camp, we try and invite as many people as we possibly can. It is not just Paul who has been in camp this week. There are a few other guys too.

"We like people to try and take stock from the outside and get a feel of the feeling of how camp is, so Paulie (O'Connell) is here to observe, come to all the meetings and obviously share his experience as well along the way, try and connect with the boys.

"Paul has been there and done that. He has been to Twickenham a few times and has played a few big games, so he knows what the boys are going through so you see a lot more of the boys gravitating to him during the week and that is great to see."