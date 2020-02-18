Paul O'Connell to tee it up alongside European Tour's elite golfers at Irish Open Pro-Am

WITH just 100 days to go until the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open kicks off at Mount Juliet Estate, in Kilkenny, Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell is the first Irish sports star confirmed to take part in the Pro-Am.

The Pro-Am will take place on Wednesday, May 27, ahead of the second Rolex Series event of the 2020 Race to Dubai.

The tournament returns to Mount Juliet Estate from May 27-31 and will be hosted by 2010 U.S. Open winner and Portrush native Graeme McDowell.

Paul O’Connell said: “I played in last year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am at Lahinch and everything about it was brilliant. The sun shone all day, my son Paddy caddied for me and my golf wasn’t too bad, so I’m delighted to be back again this year.

Hopefully this year is a little easier as we don’t have the Atlantic sea breeze to contend with. I’m really looking forward to playing the course at Mount Juliet Estate. I’ve played it a few times previously and it’s just beautiful.”

2019 Open champion Shane Lowry will join host McDowell at Mount Juliet Estate and make his first appearance on home soil since claiming his maiden major title when he competes at this year's Dubai Duty Irish Open.

Further player announcements and the rest of the Pro-Am line-up will be announced over the coming weeks.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open takes place from the May 27-31. Tickets are available from www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com .