Tony Considine returns to Limerick club hurling management

FORMER Clare senior hurling manager Tony Considine has returned to manage Kilmallock in the 2020 Limerick SHC.

And, Considine will have former Clare footballer Odhran O'Dwyer as part of his backroom team.

Considine previously served four years in the role with The Balbec - leading the men in green and white to Limerick senior hurling championship titles in 2010 and 2012.

The backbone of the 2012 winning team were still in the Kilmallock senior line-up last season - Graeme and Jake Mulcahy, Barry Hennessy, Mark O’Loughlin, Gavin O’Mahony, Robbie Egan, Paudie O’Brien and Kevin O’Donnell.

Considine is manager-coach in the new Kilmallock hurling management team with Clare's 2003 International Rules star Odhran O'Dwyer as strength and conditioning coach. Kilmallock's 2019 Limerick JAHC winning manager Paul Tobin is a selector.

The Clare duo replace John Brudair - the former Limerick senior football manager served two years in the Kilmallock manager role, where he had former Mary Immaculate College Fitzgibbon Cup winning manager Jamie Wall as hurling coach.

The Kilmallock senior club hurling appointment finalises the list of backroom teams for all 12 clubs in the 2020 Limerick SHC, which will get underway on the weekend of April 9-12.

Adare

Brian Foley (manager), Eamonn Fitzgerald and Sean Kearney (selectors).

Ahane

Eamonn Meskell (Ahane), Darren Harrington (S&C), Conor Quirke and Sean Madden (selectors).

Ballybrown

Evan Loftus (manager), Mike Lynch (S&C-coach), Darrell Tucker, Des Kenny, Alan O’Connor (coach-selectors).

Blackrock

Jimmy Quilty (manager), Aidan Fitzgerald (coach), Cathal O’Neill (S&C), Peter O’Sullivan, Eamon O’Sullivan, Brendan O’Brien (selectors).

Doon

Tony Ward (manager), Gary Mernagh (coach), Stephen Walsh (S&C), George Allis and Seamus Barry (selectors).

Garryspillane

Ger Bradley (manager-coach), James O’Keeffe and Billy Perkins (selectors).

Kilmallock

Tony Considine (manager-coach), Odhran O'Dwyer (S&C), Paul Tobin (selector).

Monaleen

Damien Reale (manager), Liam Reale (coach), Tony Power and Fergal Kenzie (selectors).

Murroe-Boher

Gary Byrne (manager-coach), selectors tbc.

Na Piarsaigh

Kieran Bermingham (manager), Declan Fanning (coach), Emmet Crowley (S&C), Paul Condon, Diarmuid Madigan, Conor Shiels (selectors).

Patrickswell

Ciaran Carey (manager), Natal O’Grady (coach), Damien Gillane, Declan O’Grady, Pat Earls (selectors).

South Liberties

Cathal O'Neill (manager), Pat Donnelly and Mark Keane (coaches), Paul Butler (selector).

New Kilmallock senior hurling strength and conditioning coach Odhran O'Dwyer