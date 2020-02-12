Crescent College exit Munster Schools Senior Cup at hands of Rockwell

CRESCENT College Comprehensive's hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup were ended by Rockwell College on a 28-5 scoreline in their quarter-final clash played at the Markets Field on Wednesday.

Clinical Rockwell outscored their opponents by three tries to one to set-up a semi-final showdown with CBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park in two weeks' time.

There was no doubting Rockwell's superiority on the day, although Crescent College's cause was not helped by a run of unfortunate injuries during the course of the game, including one to captain Barry Scott.

Crescent were beaten by PBC, of Cork, 21-8, at Musgrave Park in their previous outing in the Senior Cup. However, they earned their 'second chance' to progress to the semi-final as a result of their top two finish in the round robin phase of the competition before Christmas.

Crescent and Rockwell had finished 3-3 in their round robin fixture in filthy wet conditions at Dooradoyle two months ago.

The weather could hardly have more different for this latest meeting as the fixture was played in dry, calm, albeit cold conditions.

Both out-halves had opportunities to opening the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes but were off target with penalty attempts.

Rockwell College hit the front on 35 metres with an excellent individual try from centre Alan Flannery, brother of Ireland U20 international out-half, Jake.

There looked to be little on for Flannery when he gained possession 35 metres from the Crescent tryline. However, through a combination of pace and powered, Flannery left a host of Crescent defenders in his wake before touching down.

Out-half John O'Sullivan also added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

However, to their great credit. Crescent College hit back strongly.

From a quickly taken line-out, out-half Davey had made a fine break up the middle of the pitch. Crescent forced a five metre scrum and from in the ball was quickly spun right with winger David Murphy duly touching down.

The difficult conversion was missed as Rockwell retained a two-point lead at 7-5 up to half-time.

Rockwell enjoyed the lions share of possession and territory at the start of the second half.

Crescent College lost a player to the sin-bin 12 minutes into the half when still trailing by those two points.

Rockwell seized on their numerical advantage three minutes later when powerful centre Sam Tarleton ran 40 metres to score an excellent individual try.

O'Sullivan also added the conversion to help the Tipperary side into a 14-5 lead.

Restored to a full compliment of players, Crescent conceded a third try in the 57th minute when full-back Joshua O'Dwyer rounded off an excellent move to score.

O'Sullivan also added the conversion to ease Rockwell 16 points clear, before out-half O'Sullivan touched down in the final minute.

SCORERS: Rockwell College: Alan Flannery, Sam Tarleton, Joshua O'Dwyer try, John O'Sullivan try. four cons. Crescent College: David Murphy try,

Crescent College: Ben Cosgrove; Darragh O’Shea, Darragh Casserly, David Rickard, Tony O’Sullivan; Ben Davey, Jamie Duggan; Ethan O’Sullivan, Joseph Rickard, Ben O’Sullivan; David Doyle, Sean Malone; James McKeogh, Patrick Dolphin, Barry Scott. Replacements: Conal Henchy, Luke Moloney, Eoghan Quinn, Ruadhan Quinn, Dean O’Grady, Aodhan Herbert, Eoghan Cantillon-Mann, Glen Kelly, David Murphy, Cian O’Halloran.

Rockwell College: Joshua O'Dwyer; Peter Wall, Sam Tarleton, Alan Flannery, Tom Tobin; John O’Sullivan, Adam Maher; Dylan Foley, Dean Fanning, Matthew Burke; Luke Fogarty, Brian O'Dea; Cathal Kelly, Richard Anglim, Liam Shine. Replacements: Cian Meaney, Cathal Ryan, Jamie Browne, Mikey Bergin, Kevin Grogan, Oisin Fagan, Ben McCarthy, Michael Mulligan, Henry Buttimer, Darius Achimugu.

Referee: Tommy O’Donoghue (MAR)