Limerick teenager named in Rep of Ireland U15 Schoolgirls' squad

A TALENTED Limerick teenager has been included in the provisional U-15 Girls’ Republic of Ireland Schools squad for two international friendly fixtures later this month as they continue preparations for the prestigious Bob Docherty Cup.

Jodie Griffin, of Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally, has been named in the squad by the U-15 Girls’ Republic of Ireland Schools head coach Richard Berkeley for upcoming game with Northern Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, February 29 and against England in the John Read Trophy a week later on Saturday, March 7.

Jodie Griffin, of Fairview Rangers, has impressed while playing for the Munster U15 Schoolgirls side in the interprovincial series earlier this season.

These games will be an opportunity for the 18 players to confirm their place on the flight to Lilleshall as the squad jet off on April 14 to take on Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland in the three-day International tournament.

Berkeley will be optimistic for the elusive three in-a-row as he looks to defend the Bob Docherty Cup and John Read Trophy this season. Since taking over the reigns from Lorraine Counihan, the Tallaght native has secured back to back success in both competitions. He will want to replicate such triumphs in 2020.

The Irish team have enjoyed a series of trials and training camps since the conclusion of the Interprovincial Tournament last November. Berkeley and his staff use this tournament as the main recruiting tool for the International trial process.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND PROVISIONAL SQUAD | Kate THOMPSON (Coláiste Iognáid, Galway), Rola OLUSOLA (Merlin College, Galway), Summer LAWLESS (Ballymakenny College, Drogheda), Liadan CLYNCH (Bush Post Primary School, Dundalk), Aoibhe FLEMING (Lucan Community College), Jessie STAPLETON (Palmerstown Community School), Eve O’BRIEN (Woodbrook College, Bray), Katie LAW (Presentation Secondary School, Wexford), Abbie LARKIN (Ringsend College), Orlaith O’MAHONY (St. Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous), Tara O’HANLON (Castleknock Community College), Claudia KEENAN (Ardscoil Rathagan), Aoife KELLY (Presentation College, Carlow), Ellie LONG (Carndonagh Community School), Jodie GRIFFIN (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Ellie O'BRIEN (Scoil Muire gan Smál, Blarney), Heidi O'SULLIVAN (Regina Mundi College, Cork), Grace FLANAGAN (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles),

MANAGEMENT | Head Coach Richard BERKELEY (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Emma MULLIN Coach Katie McCARTHY (St. Colman’s Community College, Midleton) GK Coach Scott GAYNOR (Presentation SS, Wexford), Performance Analyst Molly CASSIDY Kit Person Karen HENRY (Mulroy College, Milford), Physio Aoife BURKE