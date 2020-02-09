Storm Ciara forces Limerick point-to-point to be cancelled

THE point-to-point fixture scheduled to take place today in Askeaton has been cancelled.

The decision to cancel the fixture at Cragmore was announced earlier this Sunday morning as a result of waterlogging at the track.

Leading owners, trainers and jockeys were set to be involved in this early season fixture which was due to feature a six race card.

Two of the three Irish point-to-point fixtures scheduled to take place this Sunday were cancelled due to the arrival of Storm Ciara which brought heavy rain and high winds this weekend.