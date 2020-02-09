Opinion - 'Hiring golf clubs abroad is an attractive option' - Ivan Morris

THE golf equipment industry has always excelled in selling what every golfer is hoping for - more distance with the driver off the tee, a more accurate iron game, achieving more backspin with one's chip shots or to put it as crudely as possible - lower scores.

Golf's manufacturers are as proficient at coming up short on their exaggerated promises as any politician.

That is not to say manufacturers or polls intentionally try to deceive but, it's how many of us feel on a regular basis until the next, gullible-proof, gimmick and can't miss promise is launched to fool us once, fool us twice and fool us once again.

Nevertheless, it is true that every now and again a special club arrives on the market and we must have it.

The golf equipment industry is a billion-dollar affair, annually pumping out new, improved (they claim) and progressively expensive equipment.

Products that are 'guaranteed' to improve the average golfer's game with bold statements like: “We’ve taken the most popular irons on the PGA Tour and carefully engineered them to maximise distance”.

Shareholder demands are met by ‘flogging’ the golfing public to penury and death with ‘Trump-like Fake News’ statements.

It's no wonder I have taken a jaundiced view of the latest launch by PXG: the 100% CNC milled Sugar Daddy 0311 and 0311 forged wedge series that features high toe weighting that ‘draws the centre of gravity more towards the centre of the club face’.

I have to ask myself: Why should I be impressed by an advertising blurb that claims the 100% milling ensures each sole, face profile shape, and leading-edge radii are made exactly the way the product was designed?

Is there an inference that some clubs are sent into the market NOT built as per specification?

A PXG wedge could set me back in excess of €700 depending on the model chosen.

Hardly its best, selling point but it did push my curiosity button. It’s like this: If I bought a used Fiat for €1000, I'd be complaining night and day but if I purchased a Ferrari for €200,000 - I couldn't afford not to sing its praises as the greatest piece of motoring technology ever invented. Is that the PXG intention?

It won't make any difference to me, I am not in the market for any golf club at that price even if I am promised ‘increased spin, improved playability on my open face chip and pitch shots’, nor would the ‘multiple sole options’ tempt me.

I am quite content to rely on my 'educated hands' to assist me in providing whatever ‘escapes’ from golf jail in the rhubarb are necessary.

I can appreciate that the PXG wedges with 09 soles are a versatile option that can provide excellent results from all types of grasses and conditions.

In contrast, the 07 option is a narrow sole ideal for playing open-face chip and pitch shots from tight (seaside) turf conditions.

Constructed from 8620 steel, a strong but soft alloy designed to prolong the life of the grooves.

All fine and dandy but at a hefty price! PXG’s 2020 Sugar Daddy 0311 milled wedges are available at $650 each in Chrome and $750 in Xtreme Dark.

Nor is it a typist's error that the newest Scotty Cameron Special Select putter line of timeless designs will be launched on the market in late March and will go on sale for €449.

That's an awful lot of cash - even for a club that is often referred to as ‘the wand’.

Is it any wonder that I was most interested to hear that it is possible to hire a full set of PXG clubs for €85 when I travel to Spain or Portugal on my next golf holiday from the Dublin-based franchise, Clubs to Hire.

If you do happen to fall in love with them - you'll just have to start saving!

Clubs to Hire's partnership with PXG adds lustre to its range of having the best and latest, up to date clubs available to golfers for their 2020 golf trips to Iberia.

No doubt, some golfers will be particularly excited about the opportunity to play with PXG clubs at an affordable rate.

Stocked at Faro, Portugal and Malaga, Spain, from February 14 - it's a real coup for a business that continues to go from strength to strength.

It affirms what a good idea it was from the beginning to provide the best available equipment for golfers to play with while on holiday.

Available with both stiff and steel regular shafts, the PXGs will be available as a 14-club set – which includes two hybrids, three wedges, a PXG putter and branded bag.

Also on Clubs to Hire's impressive list are the latest products from TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, Mizuno and Wilson Staff – Ping clubs will also be in selected locations this year.

Clubs to Hire founder Tony Judge said: “Apart from continuing to take away the need for any golfer to have to go through the hassle of taking their clubs abroad when, most of the time, it is more cost-effective and convenient to hire with us.

“We know how important it is to play your best on a golf trip and we want to give golfers the tools to help them do that.

“Using some of the top clubs on the market might just give them that all-important edge, while at the same time giving them the chance to test a top-of-the-range set of clubs.”

(Sponsored content)