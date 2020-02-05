Ireland 20s make two changes for visit of Wales

Head Coach Noel McNamara has made two changes to his Ireland Under-20 team, to face Wales in Round 2 of the Under-20 Six Nations at Irish Independent Park on Friday night (kick-off 7.15pm, live on RTÉ2).

Ulster winger Ben Moxham is set for his first appearance at this age-grade, replacing Ethan McIlroy who is unavailable due to injury, while the other change to the starting XV sees Marcus Hannan come into the front row.

Otherwise McNamara has rewarded the players who performed so impressively in the opening round victory over Scotland in Cork last week, with Ulster’s David McCann once again named as captain.

Munster out-half Jack Crowley, who was named Man-of-the-Match in the six-try win over Scotland, will hope to pull the strings for Ireland alongside scrum-half Lewis Finlay, while Moxham joins Oran McNulty and Andrew Smith in the back three.

Dan Kelly and Hayden Hyde continue their midfield partnership, with Ben Murphy, Tim Corkery and Luis Faria providing backline cover from the replacements bench.

Clane RFC product Hannan is named at loosehead and joins Ulster hooker Tom Stewart and vice captain Thomas Clarkson, who has now started each of Ireland’s last seven Under-20 Six Nations fixtures, in the front row.

Shannon RFC's Thomas Ahern, who scored against Scotland, and Brian Deeny form the second row pairing, while the back row of Sean O’Brien, Mark Hernan and McCann is unchanged.

There is plenty of front row experience among the options available to McNamara from the bench, including John McKee, Harry Noonan and Charlie Ward, with Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast completing the matchday 23.

"We got things started on a positive note on Friday night in Cork and now that we are up and running in the Championship, we are looking forward to improving upon that performance," McNamara said.

"This Friday night presents a new challenge against Wales. The players have worked hard during the week with the emphasis very much on ourselves and building towards this week's game.

"We are excited about getting out and performing in front of our supportive and enthusiastic home crowd at Irish Independent Park."

Ireland Under-20 Team (v Wales):

15. Oran McNulty (Millfield School / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

14. Ben Moxham (Ballymena RFC / Ballymena RFC / Ulster)

13. Dan Kelly (Kirkham Grammar / Loughborough University / IQ Rugby)

12. Hayden Hyde (Cranleigh School / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

11. Andrew Smith (St Michael’s College / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

10. Jack Crowley (Bandon RFC / Cork Constitution FC / Munster)

9. Lewis Finlay (Down High School / Malone RFC / Ulster)

1. Marcus Hannan (Clane RFC / Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

2. Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

4. Thomas Ahern (Waterpark RFC / Shannon RFC / Munster)

5. Brian Deeny (Wexford Wanderers / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

6. Sean O’Brien (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

7. Mark Hernan (St Michael’s College / Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

8. David McCann (RBAI / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)(captain).

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Campbell College / Old Belvedere / Leinster)

17. Harry Noonan (Greystones RFC / Old Wesley RFC / Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Tullow RFC / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

19. Joe McCarthy (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

20. Cian Prendergast (Newbridge College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

21. Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

22. Tim Corkery (Kilkenny RFC / Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

23. Luis Faria (Newpark Comprehensive / Dublin University FC / Leinster)