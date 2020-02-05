WATCH: Castletroy College bow out of Munster Schools Junior Cup at hands of clinical Pres'

CASTLETROY College's hopes of claiming a third Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup title were scuppered by a clinical CBC side on an emphatic 42-10 scoreline in their second round tie played at Musgrave Park this Wednesday.

Castletroy, who claimed the last of their two Junior Cup successes in 2013, were forced to give second best to a power, clinical Pres' side who outscored their opponents by six tries to one, with two of those Pres' tries coming very late on.

The final scoreline was harsh on Castletroy who fought bravely throughout, but they simply came up against superior opponents on the day who will now face the loser's of Wednesday's tie between St Munchin's College and CBC in the quarter-finals.

Despite making the brighter start, Castletroy fell behind to a fifth minute try after the Limerick side conceded a turnover close to half-way and Pres' winger Sean Condon dotted down. A successful conversion from out-half Ben O'Connor made it 7-0 to the home side.

To their credit, Castletroy hit back strongly and a terrific break from centre Stephen Kiely earned good field position for the Limerick side the Pres' half.

When the Cork side infringed at the breakdown, Castletroy won a penalty and full-back Darragh Murray coolly slotted the kick for 3-7 after 14 minutes.

It was no more than the two-time Junior Cup winners deserved, given the industry and endeavour they had displayed through the opening quarter, with captain Evan O'Connell especially prominent at number eight.

However, the Newtown side didn't help their cause with the number of unforced errors they made during that spell while in possession.

However, the home side regained their seven point advantage soon after when Castletroy were penalised for a high tackle on their own '22 and out-half O'Connor duly punished the indiscretion with his second successful kick at goal of the day for 10-3.

PBC took a firm grip on the contest in the 27th minute when scoring their second try. From a scrum close to the right hand touchline, Pres' moved the ball left with flanker Cillian Twomey carrying well, before out-half O'Connor sent winger Ronan Dwyer over to score.

Suddenly the PBC lead was out to 14 points at 17-3 and the Leesiders increased it even further on the stroke of half-time when prop Fionn Roussel dotted down from close range.

Pres' enjoyed a sizeable 17-point half-time advantage at 20-3.

It finished @CastletroyC 10 PBC 42 in @ClaytonHotels Munster Schools Junior Cup at Musgrave Park. Scoreline harsh on Limeruck side but Pres, who move on to 1/4 finals, were clinical scoring 6 tries

The Cork side tightened their grip on the game 12 minutes into the second half when O'Connor slotted his second penalty of the game for a 23-3 lead.

To their credit, Castletroy hit back with a fine try 10 minutes from full-time with centre Aidan Ryan dotting down. Murray's excellent conversion made it 23-10.

However, the Cork side showed their quality, responding with three further tries late on through replacements Cillian Twomey, Jamie Barry and finally number eight Rory O'Shaughnessy. O'Connor converted two of the tries.

SCORERS: Castletroy College: Aidan Ryan try, Darragh Murray pen, con. PBC: Sean Condon, Ronan Dwyer, Fionn Roussel, Rory O'Shaughnessy, Cillian Twomey, Jamie Barry try each, Ben O'Connor three cons, two pens.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Darragh Murray; Ryan Djiopang, Stephen Kiely, Aidan Ryan, Paul O'Brien May; Gavin Rowsome, John Donoghue; Andrew Clinton, Sam Lynch, James Myers; Harvey Hogan, Max Hoare; Oisin Toland, Jack Roche, Evan O'Connell. Replacements: Hugh Liston, Ronan Bromell, Kingsley Unachukwu, Raiid Mouras, Patrick Mulkern, Lee White, Oisin Williams, Olatokumbo Olatilewa, Mark Murphy, Bobby Grehan.

PBC: Tom Coughlan; Ronan Dwyer, Aodhan Cooke, Scott Sexton, Sean Condon; Ben O'Connor, Rian O Donoghue; Fionn Roussel, Danny Sheahan, Finn Cowhig; Casey Ford, Jacob Sheahan; Thomas McCarthy, Cillian Twomey, Rory O'Shaughnessy. Replacements: Paul O'Halloran, Peter Wall, Darren Sheehan, Reuben Skuse, Joe MacNamara, James Wixted, Jamie Barry, Adam Twomey, Alex Davenport, Michael O'Sullivan.

REFEREE: Paudie Sheehan (MAR)