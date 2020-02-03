Limerick players named in Ireland Club side for return game with Scotland

IRELAND Club XV Head Coach Gearoid Prendergast has made two changes to his starting line-up to face Scotland Club XV in the Club International Series decider at Energia Park this Friday (kick-off 5.45pm).

Matthew Byrne starts on the wing, having scored off the bench in last Friday’s 39-17 win in Galashiels.

There’s a rotation at hooker where Max Abbott comes in for Cork Constitution clubmate John Sutton. Abbott has three previous caps at this level against England Counties, France Fédérale and Scotland Club XV.

Commenting on the team selection, Prendergast said:"We’ve made changes that will help us build on last week’s performance. The Scots owned the ball for long periods in the second half and we’ll need to address that."

"We said from the outset we wanted to play a high tempo ball-in-hand game and I think we’ve shown that.

We’ll have talented players with a high skill-set on a synthetic surface at home in Energia Park. It should be pretty entertaining."

Three uncapped players come onto the bench. Young Munster's Conor Bartley will provide cover in the front row. Limerick man Gearoid Lyons and Sam Coghlan Murray have both previously played for Nottingham in the English Championship.

Ireland Club XV: Jamie Heuston (Garryowen), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Pa Ryan (Shannon), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Matthew Byrne (Terenure College); James Taylor (UCC), Aran Hehir (Shannon); Conor Maguire (Old Wesley), Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Andrew Keating (Garryowen), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Michael Melia (Terenure College), John Foley (Young Munster), Paul Derham (Old Wesley)

Replacements: Adam Clarkin (Terenure College), Conor Bartley (Young Munster)*, Corrie Barrett (Garryowen), Peter Claffey (Terenure College), Ryan Murphy (UCC), Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution), Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf)*, Sam Coghlan Murray (Terenure College)*. *Denotes Uncapped