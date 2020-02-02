Limerick footballers defeat London in National Football League

Limerick's Senior footballers have made it two wins from two in the Allianz Football League with a 0-8 to 0-7 win over London in Rathkeale this afternoon.

The Division 4 tie was a low scoring affair with Limerick leading by just a single score at the short whistle. (0-4 to 0-3) Indeed London took an early lead, notching three points in a row before Limerick replied with four in a row, two from Brian O'Sullivan, the Limerick goalkeeper, from frees to bring the half to an end.

Points from Jamie Lee (2), Danny Neville and Seamus O'Carroll sealed the win in wet and windy conditions of Mick Neville Park.

More to follow