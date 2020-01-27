Limerick confirm 30-strong panel for Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League

LIMERICK'S new camogie management has confirmed their panel for the Littlewoods Ireland League.

Limerick play Tipperary in their round one game this Sunday in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4pm in a repeat of last Summer's All-Ireland Championship quarter final.

In December Limerick Camogie confirmed Bruree's Paul Sexton as their new team manager.

Sunday's round one camogie league game is the second part of a double-header with the Limerick-Galway Allianz Hurling League tie at 2pm.

Limerick are in Group 2 of Division One of the Littlewoods Ireland League along with Dublin, Galway and Tipperary.

Aside from Niamh Mulcahy, who opted out for 2020, Limerick have all of last year's panel available for selection.

County club champions Newcastle West have five players in the panel, with Bruff leading the way with six representatives.

SENIOR PANEL: Caroline Brennan, Eva Butler, Lorraine McCarthy, Marion Quaid, Mary O’Callaghan, Niamh Ryan (all Bruff); Deborah Murphy, Ella Whelan, Karen O’Leary, Rebecca Delee, Roisin Ambrose (all Newcastle West); Caoimhe Costello, Sophie O’Callaghan (both Adare); Caoimhe Lyons, Megan O’Mara (both Monaleen); Laura O’Neill, Sinead McNamara (both Na Piarsaigh); Lisa Leonard, Muireann Creamer (both Cappamore); Noirin Lenihan and Orlaith Kelleher (both Croagh-Kilfinny), Claire McNamara (Doon), Dearbhla Egan (Crecora), Judith Mulcahy (Ahane), Katie Hennessy (Blackrock-Effin), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown), Sarah Carey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Sinead Fahy (Killimor, Co Galway), Laura Stack (Milford, Co Cork), Mairead Ryan (Clooney Quin, Co Clare).

ELSEWHERE, the Limerick junior panel has also been confirmed.

Limerick's second string will play in Group One of Division Three of the Littlewoods Ireland League. They will face opposition from Offaly, Roscommon, Wicklow, Tyrone and Cavan.



JUNIOR PANEL: Shauna Foley, Leah O'Carroll, Emma Barry, Sarah Gillane (all Patrickswell); Aoife Curtin, Connie Sheehan, Noelle Curtin, Michele Curtin (all Templeglantine); Ide Cunningham, Aisling Cunningham, Aine Cunningham, Sarah Shanahan (all Killeedy), Geri-Mai O'Kelly, Yvonne Lee, Grace Lee (all Newcastle West); Shauna Darcy, Ann Kennedy, Kate Herbert (all Ahane); Mikaela Keyes (Ballybrown), Aoife Coughlan (Crecora), Caitlin Bonfil (Monaleen), Sinead McGelligot (Murroe-Boher), Katie Carroll (Ballyagran), Niamh Tuite (Na Piarsaigh), Rebecca Noonan (Granagh-Ballingarry), Reba Kenny (Croagh-Kilfinny).