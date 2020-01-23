Clinical Castletroy College east past Glenstal Abbey in Munster Schools Junior Cup

CLINICAL Castletroy College powered their way into the second round of this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup when recording a convincing victory over local rivals Glenstal Abbey School at a foggy Markets Field this Thursday afternoon.

Castletroy's reward for this emphatic success is a Wedenesday, February 5 meeting with PBC, of Cork, at Musgrave Park at 12.30pm. A stiffer test will lie ahead for the two-time Junior Cup winners next month on Leeside.

Castletroy stunned their opponents with four first half tries to build a significant 26-0 interval lead. There was much to admire about the winners enterprising, free-running approach during that opening half.

Castletroy were 19-0 to the good inside as many minutes.

Powerful number eight Evan O'Connell, a nephew of former Munster, Ireland Lions second-row Paul O'Connell, fleet-footed centre Stephen Kiely and influential full-back Darragh Murray scored those opening half tries.

Talented sporting all-rounder Murray also landed two conversions, while he also added the extras to Castletroy's fourth try, scored on the stroke of half-time from inside centre Aidan Ryan.

Glenstal Abbey needed a quick start to the second half if they were to somehow find a way back into the game. However, instead it was their opponents who struck for their fifth try of the contest five minutes after the restart. Murray's successful conversion made it 33-0 and there was no way back now for the Murroe side.

Castletroy added a sixth try, also converted, with 10 minutes to go complete a comprehensive success.

Castletroy College: Darragh Murray; Ryan Beni, Stephen Kiely, Aidan Ryan, Paul O'Brien May; John Donohoe, Oisin Williams; Andrew Clinton, Sam Lynch, James Myers; Harvey Hogan, Kingsley Unachukwu; Max Hoare, Patrick Mulkern, Evan O'Connell. Replacements: Hugh Liston Ronan Bromell, Raiid Mouras, Lee White, Evan Lacey, Mark Murphy, Bobby Grehan, Olatokumbo Olatilewa, Kamil Brzezinski, Finn Durack.

Glenstal Abbey: Tom Ryan; William Cahir-Whelan, Nyoleme Agbanobi, Ke Burke-Young, Conor McCormack; Killian Brennan, Michael McDonagh; Harry Gleeson, Paddy Frawley, Jonathan Cunningham-Ash; Ciaran Woodcock, Conal Ó Murthuile; Garvan Woodcock, Diego Sun, Kieran Roche. Replacements: Alex Waller, Ronan Walshe, Oisin Portley, Bobby Kerr, Tom Breslin, John Twomey, Maximilien Japy, Grégoire Francois, Ian Supple, Harry Kenny.

Referee: Robert Prenderville (MAR).