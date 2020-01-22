Limerick-based players in HSBC World Rugby Sevens action in New Zealand

A NUMBER of Limerick-based rugby players are key members of the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads which are competing in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Hamilton, New Zealand this weekend.

The New Zealand Sevens is the third combined leg of the season, with both Ireland Men and Women drawn in Pools alongside Canada and European rivals France and Spain.

Limerick man Greg O'Shea, of Shannon RFC, is a key member of the 14-strong Ireland Men's 7s squad for the prestigious event.

The tournament takes place at the FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Head Coach Stan McDowell has included the Munster quartet of Louise Galvin, of UL-Bohemian, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Railway Union, Emily Lane, Mallow RFC, and Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere).

McDowell‘s Ireland Women, currently ranked 10th in the World Series standings, will get their campaign underway against Canada on Saturday, January 25 (9.52am local time, 8.52pm Irish time -1), while Eddy‘s Men open their tournament against the Canadians on the same day (11.57am local time, 10.57pm Irish time -1).

The action will be live on Sky Sports Action across both Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26 and you can keep up to date with Ireland’s progress in Hamilton using the hashtag #IreM7s and #IreW7s and on the Irish Rugby social media channels throughout the week.

Ireland Men's Squad (New Zealand 7s)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(captain)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College).

Men's Match Schedule:

Pool C:

Friday, January 25

Ireland v Canada, FMG Stadium Waikato, 11.57am local time/10.57pm Irish time

Ireland v Spain, FMG Stadium Waikato, 5.24pm local time/4.24am Irish time

Saturday, January 26

Ireland v France, FMG Stadium Waikato, 11.29am local time/10.29pm Irish time

Play-offs and Finals, FMG Stadium Waikato, TBC.

Ireland Women's Squad (New Zealand 7s)

Kathy Baker (Blackrock/Leinster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Ulster)

Lucinda Kinghan (DCU/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Anna McGann (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)(captain)

Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Women’s Match Schedule:

Pool C:

Friday, January 25

Ireland v Canada, FMG Stadium Waikato, 9.52am local time/8.52pm Irish time

Ireland v France, FMG Stadium Waikato, 3.08pm local time/2.08am Irish time

Saturday, January 26

Ireland v Spain, FMG Stadium Waikato, 8.45am local time/7.45pm Irish time

Play-offs and Finals, FMG Stadium Waikato, TBC.