Limerick's John Ryan helps Rep of Ireland U16s to third place finish in Turkey

LIMERICK teenager John Ryan helped the Republic of Ireland Under-16 team to a third-placed finish in the prestigious Aegean Cup in Turkey.

The Rep of Ireland rounded off their tournament with an impressive 3-0 win over Albania on Tuesday.

Castletroy teenager Ryan turned in an impressive display for the dominant Irish side, before being replaced late.

Goals from Edwin Agbaje, Glory Nzingo and Thomas Lonergan saw Paul Osam’s team end the tournament on a high. The young Irish side were also awarded the Fair Play trophy for picking up the fewest yellow cards in the tournament (two).

Rep of Ireland U16 had earlier scored a 1-0 win over Tanzania and a 4-0 success over Kosovo, while Osam's charges suffered a 1-0 defeat to hosts Turkey.

Ryan has already featured for the Rep of Ireland this season in the Victory Shield competition in Wales.

The Castletroy College student made nine appearances for the Rep of Ireland U-15s last season, since making his debut for the side in Poland last November.

In addition, he has featured in another double header away to Cyprus and a four-team tournament in Spain against the host nation, Holland and Hungary, the latter as captain of his country, as well as back-to-back fixtures against the Czech Republic in April.

Ryan initially played his schoolboy soccer locally with Aisling Annacotty.

In 2017, he joined St Kevin’s Boys, of Dublin. At the start of last year, the highly rated teenager signed for Shamrock Rovers.

The versatile Ryan, who also played GAA with Monaleen, is a past pupil of Milford NS and Gaelscoil Castletroy.

Republic of Ireland: Byrne; Nevin, Ryan (Killane 77), Grehan (Capt) (Aaron O’Reilly 77), Abankwah (Barrett 72); Kelly (Jack O’Reilly 61), Abada, Nzingo (Curtis 72); McGuinness (Power 61), Agbaje, Lonergan.

Albania: Simoni (GK), Halili, Cela, Stafa, Pano, Kote (Capt), Beluli, Tahiri, Miftari, Blakqori, Selimi

Substitutes: Lena (GK), Kacanolli, Neziri, Bajraktari, Cereni, Musai, Deda, Kraja.